Little Caesars® Brings Back Pizza Creation Especially For Meat Lovers

DETROIT, April 25, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the home of HOT-N-READY® pizza, is bringing back its mouthwatering meat masterpiece, the 5 Meat Feast. This pizza is loaded with pepperoni, bacon, sausage, beef and ham* for only $9 plus applicable tax at participating U.S. locations. Starting April 25, the 5 Meat Feast is available for a limited time.

"Our research shows that people want more meat, so we designed this pizza to satisfy America's cravings," said Ed Gleich, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "And, at $9, the pizza stays true to our brand's commitment to value."

The 5 Meat Feast is available alongside other Little Caesars options including the $5 HOT-N-READY classic pizza and EXTRAMOSTBESTEST® pizzas. Customers can walk in and have a hot, fresh 5 Meat Feast ready and waiting for them between 4 and 8 p.m. or use the Little Caesars mobile app to order the 5 Meat Feast and pick it up using Pizza Portal Pickup®. Once the order is ready, customers can retrieve their pizzas from their own automated personal heated compartments at the counter. No lines, no waiting.

*Canadian bacon may be substituted for ham in certain areas.

