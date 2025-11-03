LITTLE CAESARS BRINGS MORE UNBEATABLE VALUE WITH LAUNCH OF NEW MIX-N-MATCH MENU

Choose two (or more) delicious items for $5.99 each

DETROIT, Nov. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® is introducing a new Mix-N-Match menu that delivers variety, flavor, and great value.

From November 3 to November 23, 2025, customers can choose any two or more menu items for just $5.99 each with promo code MIXNMATCH (online only).

The Mix-N-Match lineup includes fan favorites like the large Classic Cheese, Pepperoni, Sausage, and Slices-N-Stix®, as well as exciting new one-topping large pizza additions. Guests can also choose from Caesars Wings® in all varieties and the beloved Pretzel Crust Pizza.

"Our customers have told us they want choice, variety, and value—and our new Mix-N-Match menu delivers all three," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "With large pizzas and wings starting at just $5.99 each, it's an offer that stands out in the industry."

This latest offer reflects the company's ongoing commitment to bringing guests more of what they crave at a price point that fits every budget. By pairing new flavors with classic favorites, the Mix-N-Match menu is designed to satisfy everyone at the table - from families looking for a weeknight dinner solution to friends gathering for game day.

The Mix-N-Match promotion is available nationwide at participating Little Caesars locations for a limited time. To unlock the deal, customers must order a minimum of two qualifying items online.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

