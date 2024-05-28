LITTLE CAESARS® CELEBRATES 20 YEARS OF HOT-N-READY® WITH SUMMER OF HOT-N-READY® GIVEAWAYS & GETAWAYS

PRIZES INCLUDE TRIPS, DRONES, EXPERIENCES, PIZZA FOR A YEAR AND MORE

DETROIT, May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This summer, Little Caesars is turning up the heat and celebrating 20 years of the legendary Hot-N-Ready products. To commemorate the anniversary, Little Caesars is giving away major prizes throughout the summer in a giveaway filled with delicious surprises for pizza lovers nationwide.

Since its inception in 2004, Hot-N-Ready has been the go-to option for those looking for a quick, easy pizza option, offering a mouthwatering blend of convenience and quality that has delighted taste buds for years. To honor this legacy, Little Caesars is kicking off the sizzling Summer of Hot-N-Ready® Giveaways and Getaways with a free year of Hot-N-Ready classic pizzas to a lucky 20 winners. Beginning on May 27, customers simply need to visit their nearest participating Little Caesars location and scan the QR code on their receipt to enter the sweepstakes. Full details and official rules can be found at SummerSweeps.LittleCaesars.com. No Purchase Necessary.

Throughout the summer season, pizza fans can expect new prizes to be announced each month. The prizes for the month of June include:

One Year of Free Classic Pizza including 52 pizzas for the year (Entry Period: 5/27 – 6/2)

including 52 pizzas for the year (Entry Period: 5/27 – 6/2) Flyaway Package to PEPSI® Rock the South 2024 including Sponsor Row festival tickets, airfare, hotel and Little Caesars merchandise (Entry Period: 6/3 – 6/9)

including Sponsor Row festival tickets, airfare, hotel and Little Caesars merchandise (Entry Period: 6/3 – 6/9) Summer Backyard BBQ Party package including Little Caesars gift card, grill tools and Better with Pepsi grill and cooler, along with other summer fun items (Entry Period: 6/10 – 6/16)

including Little Caesars gift card, grill tools and Better with Pepsi grill and cooler, along with other summer fun items (Entry Period: 6/10 – 6/16) Hot-Takes package including a 4K camera or drone and Little Caesars merchandise for (Entry Period: 6/24 – 6/30)

In addition to the prizes which include special getaways and once-in-a-lifetime experiences, thousands of winners will also score free Little Caesars products and merchandise throughout the summer.

"We are thrilled to celebrate 20 years of Hot-N-Ready, a super-fast way to pizza that has not only redefined the industry but also become a beloved fixture in communities across the country," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "This summer, we invite our customers to join us in commemorating this milestone with a summer of spectacular prizes. It's our way of saying thank you for two decades of unwavering support."

For more information on Little Caesars Summer of Hot-N-Ready Giveaways & Getaways and to stay updated on the latest giveaways and promotions, visit SummerSweeps.LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on social media.

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US and DC, who are 18 years of age or older and age of majority, as of date of entry. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 5/27/24 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/1/24. For complete Official Rules, eligibility and entry periods, including how to enter without a purchase, visit summersweeps.littlecaesars.com. Sponsor: Little Caesars Entertprises Inc. ©2024 LCE, Inc. CR0023736.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

