Little Caesars® Celebrates First National Detroit-Style Pizza Day With $6 DEEP!DEEP!™ Dish Online Promotion*

"Detroit-style deep dish pizza is one of the most unique and delicious pizza styles," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer for Little Caesars. "Little Caesars became the first national pizza chain to offer Detroit-style deep dish pizza in 2013. Today, we want to remind the country about the distinctive and delectable qualities of our hometown pizza style and give everyone a chance to try it at a great value."

Little Caesars DEEP!DEEP! Dish is a large eight-corner pizza with a crispy-on-the-bottom, soft-and-chewy-on-the-inside crust, crunchy corners and caramelized cheese edges, topped with pepperoni and cheese.

National Detroit-Style Pizza Day was originally created by Detroit independent chain Buddy's Pizza, which is credited with first serving square-shaped pizza in 1946 at its original location on the city's east side. Little Caesars, the only national pizza chain headquartered in the city of Detroit, joins the tribute to recognize the iconic pizza style on this date.

Customers can order ahead and pre-pay via the Little Caesars app or www.littlecaesars.com, then conveniently collect the order using the Pizza Portal® pickup or have it delivered.

*Offer good only on 6/23/21 on DEEP!DEEP! Dish Pepperoni or Cheese pizza at participating Little Caesars stores in the 50 U.S. (D.C.) on app and online orders (excludes third-party online sites) when you enter promocode DETROITDEEPDISH at checkout. Limit one (1) per customer. Cannot be combined with any other offers. Plus tax where applicable. Delivery available from participating locations with online orders only. Small order fee for delivery orders less than $10.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with more than 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

