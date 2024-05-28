Little Caesars® Celebrates Grand Opening of New Bronx Restaurant with Free Pizza Giveaway

First 100 guests starting at 11:00 a.m. to receive a Free Large Classic Pizza

BRONX, N.Y., May 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® today announced it will host the official grand opening of its newest restaurant in the Bronx at 3961 White Plains Road on Thursday, May 30. Starting at 11:00 a.m., the restaurant will reward the first 100 guests in line with a free large Hot-N-Ready Classic Pizza!*

From 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m., the community can visit the Little Caesars in Bronx to enjoy giveaways from the Little Caesars prize wheel, free samples from the Little Caesars menu, photos with the Little Caesars mascot, an onsite DJ and more. Throughout the celebration, the store is also offering guests $5 Hot-N-Ready classic pizzas.

At 12:00 p.m., local franchisee Suhel Ahmed will host the restaurant's official ribbon cutting, followed by a presentation to grant $1,000 to the Bronx Bethany Community Corporation to support children in the community facing food insecurity. Owned and operated by Ahmed, the new store marks his network's first Little Caesars franchised location.

The new 1,000 square-foot location, which officially opened on May 7, is open daily from 10:30 a.m. to 11:00 p.m. and provides 20 jobs for the local economy.

"This is an exciting moment not only for our team, but also the Little Caesars brand as we continue to grow throughout New York," said Suhel Ahmed, Little Caesars franchisee. "It's always been a dream of mine to own my own business and the Bronx community provides a perfect opportunity to combine that dream with my love of pizza! We look forward to serving Little Caesars world-famous pizza and becoming part of the local community."

With the core pillars of quality, value and convenience, Little Caesars has thousands of stores globally, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories. The new store in the Bronx will serve signature Little Caesars products, including Hot-N-Ready® pizza, Crazy Bread® and Caesar Wings®, as well as the new Crazy Puffs $3.99 and Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix $4.99, perfect for on-the-go New Yorkers.

For more information about Little Caesars in the Bronx, visit LittleCaesars.com.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with 65+ years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

