Little Caesars® Dares Customers to Eat Pizza Crust-First, Launches Pepperoni and Cheese Stuffed Crust Pizza Nationwide

Little Caesars newest cheesy, meaty creation starts with a round ExtraMostBestest pizza, topped with copious amounts of the chain's famous fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster blend and pepperoni slices, then stuffed with bubbly, gooey, mozzarella cheese and more savory pepperoni. Little Caesars makes its dough fresh in stores daily and tops its pizzas with sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

"This pizza is so cheesy and delicious, you just have to turn your slice around to eat it crust-first," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, "It's the best way to really enjoy what has, until now, been the most underappreciated part of the pizza."

Customers can order the Pepperoni and Cheese Stuffed Crust pizza via Little Caesars app for convenient Pizza Portal pickup at any participating Little Caesars location nationwide for just $10 plus tax. *

*Price valid at participating locations. Prices may be higher in Alaska and Hawaii.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

