Little Caesars® Fuels Nationwide Growth Signing Several New Multi-Unit Development Agreements

Leading Pizza Chain to Add More Than 30 Restaurants Across Seven States

DETROIT, April 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars , the third largest pizza chain in the world, announced today the signing of several new multi-unit development agreements to expand its presence across target markets in the U.S., fueling the brand's ongoing efforts to grow with ambitious operating partners. As part of these deal signings, Little Caesars will open more than 30 new restaurants throughout San Diego, Memphis, Tampa, Raleigh, Minneapolis-St. Paul, San Antonio and Eugene.

Spearheading Little Caesars expansion across Southern California is Leo Gonzalez, an experienced franchise owner operating multiple Little Caesars restaurants in Santa Barbara and Los Angeles. Recognizing areas of opportunity to grow the brand across an untapped market, Gonzalez committed to open nine Little Caesars in San Diego over the next four years.

As part of these deal signings, Little Caesars will open more than 30 new restaurants Post this

Just as motivated to bring Little Caesars to further locations are new franchise owners Jocelyn Monperousse and Lissette Isabel. Co-owners of RJBL Pizza, this dynamic female duo is set to open the first traditional Little Caesars restaurant in Bradenton, Florida. Their five-unit franchise agreement will support their continued development plans in the Tampa market going into 2027.

"The growth and momentum we've built in the first three months of 2024 underscores the strength and viability of Little Caesars. With a business model that's built for our franchise owners, we've successfully garnered the attention of many experienced multi-unit operators," said Patrick Cunningham, Vice President of U.S. Development at Little Caesars. "Our development pipeline is strong and as we look ahead into the year, we remain committed to building on this momentum, seeking opportunities to expand our presence while meeting the evolving demands of our guests through technology and innovation."

In addition to the recent deal signings, Little Caesars plans to grow its footprint across the U.S. with its newest restaurant prototype – Little Caesars PODs. Featuring a design that's built offsite, PODs have a quicker construction timeline than most traditional restaurants.

Little Caesars is actively seeking qualified multi-unit franchise operators to help propel development efforts in target markets nationwide, including in and around non-traditional venues like universities, water parks, airports and stadiums. Multi-unit franchising opportunities remain in regions across the U.S., including the Northeast, Pacific Northwest, Kansas City, New Orleans, and North and South Carolina. The established brand offers franchisees a convenience-driven business model and an efficient concept.

For more information, interested candidates can visit franchise.littlecaesars.com .

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

Contact:

Isabella Bobillo

Fish Consulting

954-893-9150

[email protected]

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza