Little Caesars to Launch Crazy Puffs®: Pocket-Sized Pieces of Pizza Bliss!

Newest handheld sensation launches Monday, March 11 for $3.99 for a four-pack

Pepperoni with cheese or classic cheese filling options perfect for a portable pizza party

DETROIT, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, home of the HOT-N-READY® pizza, is redefining handheld goodness with the launch of Crazy Puffs. These bite-sized pockets of pizza perfection are a versatile option for any dining occasion and are perfect as your new road trip companion, lunchtime hero, crowd-pleasing treat, and game-day MVP.

Crazy Puffs

The new Crazy Puffs product contains the crave-worthy flavors of a classic pizza, wrapped in a handheld golden, flaky crust. Melty mozzarella cheese, sizzling pepperoni (or classic cheese, if you prefer), and Little Caesars' legendary sauce are nestled inside, waiting to explode with flavor in every bite. But the fun doesn't stop there. Each Crazy Puff gets drizzled with a buttery garlic flavor and dusted with a secret blend of Italian herbs and spices, adding layers of complexity that will tantalize taste buds everywhere.

"We know our customers live busy lives," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer of Little Caesars. "That's why we created Crazy Puffs – to deliver the iconic Little Caesars experience in a handheld format perfect for anyone on the go. Whether you're conquering errands, cheering on your team, or need a mid-afternoon pick-me-up, Crazy Puffs are your delicious answer."

These portable pockets of pizza joy come in two flavors: pepperoni and cheese, ensuring there's something for everyone. A four-pack of Crazy Puffs is just $3.99*, or level up a mealtime routine with a Hot-N-Ready® combo meal that includes a favorite pizza along with a side of Crazy Puffs.

Crazy Puffs are more than just snacks – they're handheld happiness. They're the perfect size for single-serving satisfaction, ideal for sharing with friends, and will bring a smile to your face with every bite.

Crazy Puffs are coming to Little Caesars nationwide on March 11, 2024.

Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party online sites. Plus tax.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

