Little Caesars® to Celebrate Grand Opening in New York with Free Pizza for a Year Giveaway

CORONA, N.Y., March 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars is celebrating the grand opening of its new restaurant in Corona at 108-68B Roosevelt Ave on March 21st. Starting at 10:00 a.m., the restaurant will reward the first 50 guests in line with free Hot-N-Ready Pizza for a year!*

From 10:00 a.m. to 2:00 p.m., the community can visit the Little Caesars in Corona to receive giveaways from the Little Caesars prize wheel and enjoy delicious pizza. In addition to serving great pizza at an affordable price, Little Caesars believes strongly in supporting its communities. The Little Caesars franchisee, Rod Valencia is making a generous donation of $1,000 to a local organization, Forestdale Foster Services.

"Little Caesars is a globally recognized pizza chain that has revolutionized the industry with its continuously evolving menu and innovative technology," said Little Caesars franchisee Rod Valencia. "This store opening marks an important moment for Little Caesars as we look to continue expanding the brand throughout New York. We look forward to serving Little Caesars world-famous pizza and becoming part of the Corona community!"

"We are thrilled to be opening a new Little Caesars location in the vibrant community of Corona, New York," said Paula Vissing, Little Caesars President of Global Retail. "This opening is a testament to our commitment to expanding our footprint not only in New York but also across the entire Northeast. Our growth plans are ambitious, and we believe that Corona represents the dynamic and diverse markets we aim to serve. We're thrilled to expand our reach, offering more pizza lovers the unbeatable combination of delicious flavors, unbeatable prices, and unmatched convenience. This new location epitomizes our commitment to serving up top-notch pizza that satisfies cravings without breaking the bank. We can't wait to become an integral part of the Corona community and look forward to serving our world-famous pizza to everyone."

With the core pillars of quality, value and convenience, Little Caesars has thousands of stores globally, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories. The new store in Corona is the brand's first restaurant in the city and will serve signature Little Caesars products, including Hot-N-Ready® pizza, Crazy Bread® and Caesar Wings®, as well as the new Crazy Puffs $3.99 and Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix $4.99, perfect for on-the-go New Yorkers.

The Corona Little Caesars location is open Monday-Sunday from 10:00 a.m. to 12:00 a.m. For more information about Little Caesars in Corona, visit LittleCaesars.com.

*NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. A purchase will not increase your chances of winning. Begins at 10 a.m. (local time) on 3/21/24, 2024 ("Grand Opening Day") and ends once Fifty (50) Promo Cards have been awarded, or upon close of the store on Grand Opening Day, whichever occurs first. Limit one (1) per person. Open to legal residents of 50 U.S. (D.C.) who are 18 years or older. Void where prohibited. Promo Card entitles recipients to 1 free large classic pizza (pepperoni or plain) per week for 52 consecutive weeks in accordance with the schedule set forth on the Promo Card. Subject to Official Rules, which will be posted at the Grand Opening Store. Sponsor: LEGACY TSWALU QSR, LLC, 108-68b Roosevelt Ave, Corona, NY 11368

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

CONTACT:

Isabella Bobillo

(954) 927-0200

[email protected]

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza