LITTLE CAESARS® HOT-N-READY® CLASSIC NOW HAS 33% MORE PEPPERONI

"Change is good when it comes to giving our customers more of what they love," said Jeff Klein, chief marketing officer at Little Caesars, "and we're changing our iconic HOT-N-READY Classic, adding 33% more savory, meaty pepperoni still at the country's most affordable price**."

The improvement to the HOT-N-READY Classic Pepperoni pizza is slated as a permanent menu item change. The chain also continues to use fresh, never frozen Muenster and mozzarella cheeses, vine-ripened tomatoes picked at the peak of freshness and is the only major national pizza chain to make dough fresh in-house daily.

The iconic HOT-N-READY Pizza was named one of the top 100 fast food items sold in US history and is known for being the nation's best price.** Little Caesars became the first national chain to regularly offer pizzas on-demand for carryout with no preordering and coined the term HOT-N-READY in 2001. Little Caesars HOT-N-READY Pizzas became available nationwide in 2004, much to the delight of busy families and hungry pizza lovers around the country. The chain continues to offer the same convenience to customers all day every day, offering pizzas with no need to call ahead, no waiting, and no limit.

To celebrate this momentous change, Little Caesars is having some fun with its new ad campaign and will launch promotions associated with the new and improved HOT-N-READY Classic.

*Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI, CA, and third-party online sites.

** Claim of best price is based on a comparison of the following pizzas of the top-four national pizza chains – Little Caesars new HOT-N-READY classic and the other three pizza chains' comparable large, round standard cheese and pepperoni pizzas, sold at every day menu prices.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

