Little Caesars® Inks Several Franchise Development Agreements to Drive Restaurant Growth in Boston and Chicago

Leading Pizza Chain Partners with Experienced Franchisees to Add New Locations

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, announced today the signing of franchise development agreements that will add 15 new locations across two of the brand's target markets. Led by two different franchisees, the developments are set to expand the brand's presence in Boston and Chicago. Little Caesars, known for quality, value, and convenience, has experienced consistent growth with both new and existing franchisees, a testament to the chain's effective business model and brand strength.

The franchisees leading the brand's latest developments include:

Pritpal Bains and Haranchal Bains, who have operated Little Caesars restaurants in California since 1999 and plan to establish five new locations throughout Boston by 2027.

Karim Khowaja and Sanjeev Khatau , who have more than 40 years of combined experience in restaurant franchising and are acquiring two existing Little Caesars locations in Chicago . They plan to open ten additional restaurants in the city. The pair operates nearly 100 quick-service concepts in Illinois , Michigan , Iowa , and California .

"As our expansion gains momentum nationwide, we are eager to build upon our partnerships with experienced multi-unit operators like Pritpal and Haranchal while developing new relationships with industry veterans like Karim and Sanjeev," said Little Caesars Chief Development Officer Jeremy Vitaro. "I'm confident in their enthusiasm for Little Caesars and their passion for their respective communities in Boston and Chicago. We look forward to supporting each group as they build their new restaurants."

Little Caesars is amplifying its expansion into major cities, including its recent commitment to establish 100 new locations in New York City and the Tri-State region.

The established brand is actively pursuing ambitious operating partners to help propel development efforts in targeted markets nationwide. Little Caesars offers franchisees a convenience-driven business model and an efficient, proven concept that keeps operating costs low and margins high.

Multi-unit franchising opportunities remain in regions across the U.S., including the Northeast and Pacific Northwest. Little Caesars franchising also offers incentive programs available for veterans and first responders.

For more information, interested candidates can visit franchise.littlecaesars.com.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

