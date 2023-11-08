Little Caesars® Inks Several Franchise Development Agreements to Drive Restaurant Growth in Boston and Chicago

News provided by

Little Caesars Pizza

08 Nov, 2023, 08:00 ET

Leading Pizza Chain Partners with Experienced Franchisees to Add New Locations

DETROIT, Nov. 8, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the third largest pizza chain in the world, announced today the signing of franchise development agreements that will add 15 new locations across two of the brand's target markets. Led by two different franchisees, the developments are set to expand the brand's presence in Boston and Chicago. Little Caesars, known for quality, value, and convenience, has experienced consistent growth with both new and existing franchisees, a testament to the chain's effective business model and brand strength.

The franchisees leading the brand's latest developments include:

  • Pritpal Bains and Haranchal Bains, who have operated Little Caesars restaurants in California since 1999 and plan to establish five new locations throughout Boston by 2027.
    Karim Khowaja and Sanjeev Khatau, who have more than 40 years of combined experience in restaurant franchising and are acquiring two existing Little Caesars locations in Chicago. They plan to open ten additional restaurants in the city. The pair operates nearly 100 quick-service concepts in Illinois, Michigan, Iowa, and California.

"As our expansion gains momentum nationwide, we are eager to build upon our partnerships with experienced multi-unit operators like Pritpal and Haranchal while developing new relationships with industry veterans like Karim and Sanjeev," said Little Caesars Chief Development Officer Jeremy Vitaro. "I'm confident in their enthusiasm for Little Caesars and their passion for their respective communities in Boston and Chicago. We look forward to supporting each group as they build their new restaurants."

Little Caesars is amplifying its expansion into major cities, including its recent commitment to establish 100 new locations in New York City and the Tri-State region.

The established brand is actively pursuing ambitious operating partners to help propel development efforts in targeted markets nationwide. Little Caesars offers franchisees a convenience-driven business model and an efficient, proven concept that keeps operating costs low and margins high.

Multi-unit franchising opportunities remain in regions across the U.S., including the Northeast and Pacific Northwest. Little Caesars franchising also offers incentive programs available for veterans and first responders.

For more information, interested candidates can visit franchise.littlecaesars.com.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS
Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Also from this source

Little Caesars® Launches Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix® Across New York City

Little Caesars® Launches Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix® Across New York City

Little Caesars, a leading pizza chain known for quality, value, and convenience, announced today the launch of its new Detroit-style Slices-N-Stix...
EAT LIKE A CHAMPION WITH LITTLE CAESARS® NEW 4-QUARTER CALZONY™

EAT LIKE A CHAMPION WITH LITTLE CAESARS® NEW 4-QUARTER CALZONY™

As the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL, Little Caesars is giving pizza eaters and football fans the opportunity to draft the ultimate gametime meal ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Restaurants

Image1

Retail

Image1

Food & Beverages

Image1

Corporate Expansion

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.