Little Caesars® Launches Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix® Across New York City

DETROIT, Nov. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, a leading pizza chain known for quality, value, and convenience, announced today the launch of its new Detroit-style Slices-N-Stix across New York City locations. Debuting ahead of Little Caesars latest store opening in Queens, Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix is just $4.99 * and the perfect meal for the fast-paced New York lifestyle.

The combo includes two generous slices of Detroit-style deep-dish pizza, topped with savory pepperoni, and complemented by four pieces of Italian Cheese Bread – all served with Little Caesars signature Crazy Sauce®. This product will be exclusive to New York City stores and available at all participating locations throughout the five boroughs.

"We know this city takes its pizza seriously, and we're now giving New Yorkers an opportunity to taste something a little different. Whether you're born and raised in Detroit, Chicago, or New York, we know that New York City residents and visitors will love the unique flavor of Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "Pizza enthusiasts throughout NYC savor every detail from the cheese to the sauce to the crust. We're excited to witness Little Caesars fans enjoying a quick meal on the go as they head to the subway, a show, or even on their walk home."

Little Caesars newest menu item showcases the brand's continued commitment to growing its following in the Big Apple. The brand is also seeking further expansion across the Tri-State area and is looking for accomplished multi-unit franchisees with extensive QSR experience to help grow its presence.

Little Caesars is a family-owned company with more than 60 years of experience and a steadfast commitment to innovation. Nearly 20 years ago, the brand revolutionized the global pizza industry with its signature HOT-N-READY pizza, which gives customers the easy and quick option to stop in and carry out a freshly made, piping-hot, large pizza without waiting or ordering ahead.

More recently, Little Caesars introduced the cutting-edge Pizza Portal® pick up to provide service and convenience on demand to keep up with the city's bustling consumers. The technology streamlines the ordering and pickup process, enabling customers to place their orders through the Little Caesars app and then bypass the counter, picking up directly from the Pizza Portal. In addition to Pizza Portal Pickup, guests across NYC locations can order Little Caesars for delivery via the Little Caesars website or mobile app.

For more information about Little Caesars and Detroit-Style Slices-N-Stix, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow @LittleCaesars on social.

*Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices higher in AK, HI and third-party online sites.

