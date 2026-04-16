LITTLE CAESARS® LAUNCHES PIZZA APP IN CHATGPT

First-of-its-Kind App in ChatGPT Connects to LittleCaesars.com or Little Caesars App for Seamless Conversational Ordering

DETROIT, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, one of the world's largest pizza brands, is now offering consumers the opportunity to order Little Caesars pizza using ChatGPT and functionality from the Little Caesars app. Perfect for group-style, pizza party planning, the first-of-a-kind feature rolls out nationally across all Little Caesars markets in the U.S. and many restaurants in Mexico and Canada.

This new capability transforms the pizza-ordering experience by letting customers use conversational AI to plan meals, receive personalized recommendations, and customize orders of any size – all in ChatGPT. Whether customers are looking for budget-friendly meal options, personalized suggestions based on their preferences, or simply the fastest way to build a perfect cart and order their favorite pizza using the Little Caesars app or LittleCaesars.com, this option makes it easier than ever to enjoy Little Caesars.

"Today's consumers are turning to GenAI as part of how they search for everything, including where to get their next meal," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars. "We recognize this shift and want to meet our customers where they already are and be the go-to for their pizza occasions. The process is as natural and intuitive as having a conversation. It's not just about technology for technology's sake – it's about making life a little easier for people who love great pizza."

It leverages Little Caesars existing mobile app infrastructure and deep-linking capabilities, helping to ensure a seamless handoff from ChatGPT to the Little Caesars app for checkout and in-store pick up. The system can understand customer preferences, how many people are being fed, dietary needs, budget constraints, and delivery preferences – then craft personalized meal recommendations instantly.

"From a technical standpoint, this app in ChatGPT demonstrates the power of connecting enterprise restaurant systems with large language models," said Anita Klopfenstein, Global Chief Information and Digital Officer, Little Caesars. "We've built a sophisticated backend that enables ChatGPT to access our menu, pricing, and store locator data in real-time while maintaining security and compliance standards. This is just the beginning of how AI will transform the restaurant industry."

Try It Today: Customers can access by opening ChatGPT, visiting the app directory, searching for "Little Caesars," and connecting their account. Start a conversation, describe what you're craving, and let ChatGPT and Little Caesars handle the rest.

About Little Caesars®

Little Caesars, the Best Value in Pizza*, was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch as a single, family-owned restaurant in 1959 and is headquartered in downtown Detroit, Michigan. It is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and over 30 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Crazy Puffs®, and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home to the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the NFL.

A high-growth company with over 65 years in the $150 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars continually looks for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets worldwide. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers a simple operating system, a reputation for taste and value, and strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

For more, visit LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on TikTok, Instagram, and X. *Limited to top 4 national pizza chains.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza