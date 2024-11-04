Little Caesars® Launches in Cambodia with a Slice of Excitement at Phnom Penh Grand Opening on November 10

Experience the legendary taste and unbeatable value of Little Caesars as it lands in Cambodia, bringing pizza lovers their favorite HOT-N-READY® pizza for the first time.

PHNOM PENH, Cambodia, Nov. 4, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the world's third-largest pizza chain, is officially opening its doors in Cambodia with a grand celebration on November 10, 2024, at its first store on Koh Pich. Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza, Little Caesars is set to offer an affordable and convenient dining experience for Cambodian families, students, and anyone looking for a quick, delicious meal.

Little Caesars opens its first restaurant in Cambodia, marking Little Caesars' 29th country.

Little Caesars entry into Cambodia, led by local franchise partner Neak Oknha Rithy Sear of Worldbridge Group, marks the brand's 29th country of operation. The restaurant's debut on Koh Pich is just the beginning, with a second location already planned for early 2025.

At Little Caesars, the focus is on making mealtime easy and affordable for families, while consistently delivering the great quality guests love. This is accomplished by ensuring pizzas are freshly made and ready to go, allowing guests to walk in, grab a pizza, and head out—perfect for busy parents, students, and professionals.

The restaurant's menu will feature Little Caesars classic pizzas, including their signature pepperoni and cheese, at affordable prices starting at just $6.49 for a large pizza. With sides like Crazy Bread®, flavorful dipping sauces, and their latest Crazy Puffs®, families can enjoy a complete meal that satisfies everyone's cravings without breaking the bank. Additionally, the menu will offer options tailored to meet the unique flavors favored by Cambodian guests.

"Little Caesars has always been about bringing families and friends together over delicious food," said Paula Vissing, President of Global Retail at Little Caesars. "We're thrilled to offer Cambodian families a quick, affordable option that delivers exceptional taste and quality every time."

Little Caesars is designed to fit seamlessly into the lives of Cambodian consumers, offering fast service, fresh ingredients, and unbeatable value. Whether it's a last-minute meal after a long day or a treat for a weekend family gathering, Little Caesars pizzas make it easy to enjoy delicious food at a great price. Little Caesars is excited to bring its iconic pizza to Cambodia and become a part of the vibrant communities throughout the country.

Neak Oknha Rithy Sear, Chairman of Worldbridge Group, expressed his excitement for the partnership and what it means for Cambodian families.

"Little Caesars is a global brand known for its high standards, and I am proud to be a part of bringing this experience to Cambodian families. We believe that the combination of quality, affordability, and convenience will make Little Caesars a new favorite dining option for families across Phnom Penh."

"Our brand is dedicated to delivering an unforgettable dining experience," said Vissing. "From the moment you walk in, we want you to feel welcome and excited, knowing you're getting delicious pizza made with top-quality ingredients at a great value."

To celebrate its debut, Little Caesars is rolling out special promotions and giveaways for the first customers who visit the Koh Pich location. The restaurant will be open to the public from 11 November 2024. Families are encouraged to join in the excitement and be among the first to taste Cambodia's newest favorite pizza.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 29 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like our signature blend of cheeses and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses.

About Worldbridge Group

Worldbridge Group is a leading conglomerate based in Cambodia with a diverse portfolio spanning real estate, logistics, technology, food distribution and financial services. Established in 1992, the Group has become a contributor in Cambodia's economic growth, consistently pioneering innovative solutions across various sectors. With a commitment to operational excellence, Worldbridge Group continues to foster strategic partnerships and drive transformative initiatives in both local and international markets.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza