Little Caesars® Love Kitchen® Gives Back In A Big Way

DETROIT, Jan. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- For more than 35 years, the Little Caesars Love Kitchen has traveled across the United States and Canada to donate and serve pizza meals to those in need. An estimated 50,000 Little Caesars franchise owners and employees have volunteered their time to support the program and feed over 3.5 million people in their local communities.

As a new year begins, the Love Kitchen team's philosophy of giving back and making a difference remains strong. In February, and in partnership with Mitch Albom's SAY Detroit charities, the Love Kitchen will donate and serve pizza in its hometown of Detroit at the SAY Detroit Play Center, in addition to the Detroit Rescue Mission Ministries.

In 2020, the Love Kitchen traveled across the United States, aiding in multiple natural disaster relief efforts, including serving victims and first responders of the Nashville tornados; the Midland, Michigan flooding; Hurricane Laura in Texas and Louisiana; Hurricane Sally in Florida; Hurricane Delta in Louisiana; Hurricane Zeta in Alabama; and the wildfires in Oregon.

Consistent with every year since its inception, the Love Kitchen also conducted many non-natural disaster related servings at local community organizations across the country.

In addition, in 2020, Little Caesars donated more than 1 million pizzas to hospital workers and first responders and an additional 251,000 pizzas were donated by customers through the Little Caesars Pie it Forward initiative.

"The Love Kitchen embodies Little Caesars strong tradition of giving back and we're committed to continuing this work in 2021 and beyond," said Dave Scrivano, president and CEO of Little Caesars. "As a family company, we know the importance of supporting the communities in which we serve. I'm thankful for our franchisees and crew members who make this possible."

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with company and franchise-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 13 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

