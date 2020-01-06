Little Caesars® New Delivery Service Brings Extreme Value Directly to Your Door

DETROIT, Jan. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Customers can now get the value and convenience, and Crazy Bread® they appreciate from Little Caesars in a whole new way: delivery. On top of convenience, a delivery pizza order from Little Caesars cost at least $5 less than the same order from the other three top national pizza chains. Further differentiating the company from its pizza chain peers, Little Caesars offers the same every day menu price whether pick-up or delivery and regardless of quantity -- bringing much needed affordability to delivered pizza. So, whether you want a single pizza or enough to feed a game-day crowd, Little Caesars is now geared up to deliver extreme value from thousands of stores throughout the U.S. Delivery service is available for the full menu and during all store operating hours.

"We've seen such expensive and complex pricings throughout the pizza industry, and we think it's crazy!" said David Scrivano, President & CEO for Little Caesars. "Some chains require a minimum purchase to get their deals, or the discount pricing is only available on carry-out orders. We're excited to bring much needed affordability to delivered pizza. We've long been known as 'Best Value in America**," and now you can get an amazing value whether you walk in our door or we deliver to yours."

Little Caesars delivery service is uniquely bolstered by the company's award-winning Pizza Portal®, a heated, self-service mobile order pick-up station, which keeps orders hot and secure until pick-up. Complete integration between the Little Caesars point-of-sale systems and app, as well as the Pizza Portal pickups and hot bag equipped drivers ensure products are picked up within minutes of being ready and arrive fresh. Integration also ensures a smooth experience for our franchisees.

Customers use the Little Caesars app or website to order ahead, pre-pay, and then choose pick-up or delivery. The app notifies the delivery driver when the order is ready. Then the delivery driver bypasses the store counter, conveniently collects the order using Pizza Portal® pickup, and delivers to the customer. And, customers can GPS track their order from store to door.

"Our delivery service is available directly on the Little Caesars app and website meaning now customers can satisfy their Crazy Bread craving while staying on our app and in their lounge clothes," said Ed Gleich, Chief Innovation Officer for Little Caesars. "So, continue your binge watching, Little Caesars fans!"

Little Caesars delivery service is available only on its app and website, and powered through DoorDash Drive as the exclusive last mile delivery partner. The partnership brings together DoorDash's expertise with quick, reliable on-demand delivery, and Little Caesars quality, convenience and value to offer more ways than ever to enjoy Little Caesars products.

*Savings claim is based on the price of a delivered pizza order with delivery fees, for the top four national pizza chains, on a national basis. Comparison is based on one or more large Little Caesars pizza(s), with up to five toppings, and the other three pizza chains' comparable large pizza(s) sold at every day menu prices. Delivery available from participating locations, with online orders only. Plus sales tax.

**Highest-Rated Chain – Value for the Money" based on a nationwide survey of quick-service restaurant consumers conducted by Sandelman & Associates 2007-2018.

About Little Caesars®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

About DoorDash

DoorDash is a technology company that connects customers with their favorite local and national businesses in more than 4,000 cities and all 50 states across the United States, Canada, and Australia. Founded in 2013, DoorDash empowers merchants to grow their businesses by offering on-demand delivery, data-driven insights, and better in-store efficiency, providing delightful experiences from door to door. DoorDash Drive is the last-mile logistics platform that powers direct delivery for any business. By building the last-mile delivery infrastructure for local cities, DoorDash is bringing communities closer, one doorstep at a time. Read more on the DoorDash blog or at www.doordash.com

