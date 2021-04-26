Little Caesars Pizza Names Glen McIntosh Chief Supply Chain Officer

DETROIT, April 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global family-owned pizza chain, announced today that Glen McIntosh has been named Chief Supply Chain Officer. In this newly created role, McIntosh will report directly to the CEO and lead end-to-end supply chain strategies for the company, including purchasing, replenishment, transportation, warehousing, distribution, international supply chain and export functions and will oversee a first-rate, multi-disciplinary team.

Glen McIntosh

"With his experience and leadership abilities, Glen will help support our continued growth all over the world," said David Scrivano, President and CEO of Little Caesars. "The development and execution of innovative, time and cost-saving strategies will benefit our franchisees and stores and ensure our customers continue to receive the very best in quality products at a great value."

McIntosh has more than 25 years of supply chain experience, having served most recently as Vice President of Distribution Operations at Blue Line Foodservice Distribution, a division of Little Caesars. Previously, he served in various supply chain capacities in the food and automotive industries. McIntosh is a veteran of the United States Marine Corps and a graduate of the University of North Texas, with a Bachelor of Science degree in Business Administration and Management.

"We are experiencing rapid growth both in the United States and internationally, which presents a unique and exciting opportunity in my field," said McIntosh. "I am looking forward to further developing and leading efficient and robust supply chain efforts, making it possible for Little Caesars stores around the globe to serve customers a delicious, fresh product with industry-leading convenience and value."

