Little Caesars Pursues Big Opportunity For New York Metro Franchise Expansion, Targeting a Dozen New Units In 2021

DETROIT, March 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars, the global, family-owned pizza chain with franchise and company-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and across 27 countries and territories, is looking to grow its New York metro presence with a goal set to sign on at least a dozen new franchise units in the market in 2021.

Little Caesars has always been known for its accessibility, quality products and affordability, which really set the brand apart in the last year as one of the leading pizza franchises amidst the ongoing pandemic. The brand's signature Pizza Portal® Pickup—the first heated, self-service mobile order pickup station in the restaurant industry—and its revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready™ system for pickup and delivery promise relevance and value at a cost-effective investment level for New York entrepreneurs.

"New Yorkers know their pizza, making the metro area arguably one of the top pizza capitals of the world," said Craig Sherwood, vice president of U.S Development at Little Caesars. "Our great product, unique delivery system and small footprint model present numerous benefits to prospective franchise owners and their potential customers in this area, making this a key market for us to grow our presence in."

The franchisor is actively searching for potential franchisees with the business acumen to successfully expand its presence in Long Island, Westchester, northern New Jersey and the five boroughs: The Bronx, Brooklyn, Manhattan, Queens and Staten Island. These areas have always been ripe for pizzerias to flourish, with a rapidly expanding market for food delivery services.

With several Little Caesars locations currently open and operating in the New York metro area, the brand is accelerating its search for new real estate locations given the prime opportunity available now for both single-unit and multi-unit franchisees looking to expand their portfolio in this market.

"When hit with so many unprecedented challenges in 2020, the Little Caesars business model proved to be ahead of its time in terms of meeting customers where they're at," said Sherwood. "As we continue fulfilling the increasing consumer demand for convenience and quality, we look forward to working with sophisticated business owners to help us reach a wider audience than ever before."

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with additional incentive programs for both veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com for inquiries about opening a franchise in the New York metro area.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2021 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

