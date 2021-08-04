Little Caesars® Pursues Denver Franchise Expansion With Sights Set On Developing 15 New Units By 2024

"Our franchise business model—renowned for our revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready® system bolstered by our signature Pizza Portal® pickup and delivery—is perfectly suited for the active, on-the-go Denver community," said Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S. Development at Little Caesars. "Couple this with the forecast that Colorado stands out among the top 10 states expected to sustain the highest franchise business growth throughout 2021 per the International Franchise Association (IFA) Annual Economic Outlook Report , growing our brand's footprint in this capital city is a no-brainer."

Given the positive outlook for franchising in the current economy, Little Caesars is looking to accelerate the brand's growth in the Denver market beyond its more than 30 existing locations by focusing on multi-unit agreements in its search for partners to lead this expansion.

Prospects interested in learning more about the brand and its growth opportunities in Denver are invited to attend an exclusive, live webinar event taking place on Wednesday, Aug. 11 at 6 p.m. MT. To register for this free event being hosted by key members of the Little Caesars franchise development team, please visit bit.ly/LCE_Denver.

Little Caesars franchising investments start at $360,000, with incentive programs available for veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com .

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

