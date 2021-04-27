Little Caesars® Pursues Pacific Northwest Expansion, Targeting 50 Units Across Portland and Seattle By 2026

"We know the Pacific Northwest is ripe with aspiring entrepreneurs who value technology and innovation," said Craig Sherwood, Vice President of U.S Development at Little Caesars. "And, the benefits of our new contactless options for both delivery and carry-out have never been more important. This includes our signature Pizza Portal® pickup—the first heated, self-service mobile order pickup station in the restaurant industry—and our revolutionary Reserve-N-Ready® system for pickup and delivery. We are confident that our business model is a perfect fit for prospects in these key areas."

With more than 120 Little Caesars locations currently open and operating across the Pacific Northwest, the brand is building momentum for expansion, as it seeks out single and multi-unit franchisees looking to grow their businesses, primarily in Beaverton, Tigard, Tacoma and Bellevue.

The launch of this development initiative comes just as key executives from the Little Caesars franchise development team will be exhibiting and in attendance at the The Franchise Show occurring May 1–2 in Seattle at the Greater Tacoma Convention Center. While at the expo, the brand looks forward to discussing franchise opportunities to interested prospects.

"Little Caesars is a family business and we pride ourselves on the solid relationships we form and maintain with our franchise owners around the world," said Sherwood. "We're excited to connect with potential new owners at the upcoming franchise trade show in Seattle as we continue growing our Pacific Northwest 'family.'"

Little Caesars franchising investments start at around $360,000, with incentive programs for both veterans and first responders. Interested prospects should visit Franchise.LittleCaesars.com for inquiries about opening a franchise.

For more details on how to attend The Franchise Show in Seattle, visit FranchiseShowInfo.com/Seattle/Visitor .

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 27 countries and territories.

Little Caesars recently introduced contactless options for both delivery and carry-out through the Little Caesars app. Pizzas are baked in 475-degree ovens to ensure food safety and never touched after baking. The chain has also reinforced cleanliness and sanitization procedures, increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces including door handles, glass, countertops, Pizza Portal surfaces, phones, and cash registers.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 14 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2020 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza

Related Links

http://www.littlecaesars.com

