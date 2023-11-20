LITTLE CAESARS® REINTRODUCES THE IRRESISTIBLE STUFFED CRUST PIZZA, NOW WITH AN EVEN MORE DELECTABLE TWIST

-Stuffed Crazy Crust® Pizza features a large round pepperoni pizza with a delicious cheese-stuffed crust 

-Crust is brushed with a delicious garlic butter-flavored spread and then sprinkled with parmesan cheese

DETROIT, Nov. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the holiday season draws near, Little Caesars announces the triumphant reintroduction of the Stuffed Crust pizza—this time, with an exciting enhancement that will elevate your holiday gatherings.

Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza
The Stuffed Crazy Crust Pizza takes Little Caesars classic Stuffed Crust pizza, oozing with melted cheesy goodness, and tops the crust with Little Caesars signature Crazy Crust topping– a mouthwatering blend of garlic-infused buttery richness adorned with a sprinkle of parmesan. This addition takes the beloved stuffed crust experience to new heights, creating a fusion of flavors that's genuinely a dream come true for pizza enthusiasts everywhere. A reimagined classic that's set to tantalize taste buds.

The Stuffed Crazy Crust pizza has it all – it's a delightful combination of flavors, textures, and indulgence that's perfect for any get-together, party, or family dinner. So, as the holiday season approaches, there's only one question: Do you start by biting into the cheesy, stuffed crust first, or dive right into the mouthwatering pizza itself? The choice is yours, and it's a win-win either way with Little Caesars Stuffed Crazy Crust pizza, available starting November 20.

*Plus tax where applicable. Available at participating locations. Prices may vary. Prices are higher in AK, HI, and third-party online sites.

About Little Caesars®
Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, it is the third-largest pizza chain in the world, with restaurants in each of the 50 U.S. states and 28 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars uses quality ingredients, like fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes. The brand is known for innovation and is home of the exclusive Pizza Portal® pickup, a heated, self-service mobile order pickup station. Little Caesars is also the Official Pizza Sponsor of the National Football League.

An exceptionally high-growth company with over 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join the team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar. Little Caesars is proud to be part of the Ilitch Companies family of businesses. 

