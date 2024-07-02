LITTLE CAESARS® REVEALS MORE SURPRISES AS PART OF SUMMER OF HOT-N-READY® GIVEAWAYS & GETAWAYS

NEW PRIZES INCLUDE FLYAWAY TO PINEAPPLE PARADISE AND PIZZA PARTY WEEKEND

DETROIT, July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Caesars® continues heating up summer celebrations for the 20th anniversary of its iconic HOT-N-READY® products with even more exciting prizes! Following a successful start to the Summer of HOT-N-READY Giveaways and Getaways, where lucky winners received a year of free classic pizzas, the fun continues with a fresh batch of prizes to be unveiled each month of the summer.

Since 2004, HOT-N-READY has been a beloved choice for pizza lovers seeking convenience and quality, and this summer, Little Caesars is honoring this legacy with a series of thrilling giveaways. As the calendar turns to July, customers can look forward to a new array of prizes designed to surprise and delight. Starting July 1, guests can visit participating Little Caesars locations to make a purchase, scan the QR code on their receipts, and enter for a chance to win. Full details and official rules are available at SummerSweeps.LittleCaesars.com. No Purchase Necessary.

The prizes for the month of July include:

Flyaway to Hot Pineapple Paradise including airfare, hotel and transportation at the winner's choice destination (Entry Period: 7/1 – 7/7)

including airfare, hotel and transportation at the winner's choice destination (Entry Period: 7/1 – 7/7) Ready-to-Party package including winner's choice of a 55-inch Roku TV, Roku Streambar SE, OR a Roku Streaming Stick (Entry Period: 7/15 – 7/21)

including winner's choice of a 55-inch Roku TV, Roku Streambar SE, Roku Streaming Stick (Entry Period: 7/15 – 7/21) Pizza!Pizza! Party Weekend including Airbnb gift card, Little Caesars cornhole boards and other Little Caesars party supplies (Entry Period: 7/22 – 7/28)

including Airbnb gift card, Little Caesars cornhole boards and other Little Caesars party supplies (Entry Period: 7/22 – 7/28) Camp Flavor including an REI gift card and Little Caesars travel supplies (Entry Period: 7/29 – 8/4)

In addition to these exciting giveaways, Little Caesars is thrilled to announce the return of Pepsi© Pineapple to participating stores for a limited time. This fan-favorite beverage, known for its refreshing blend of tropical pineapple flavor with classic Pepsi, is the perfect companion to your Hot-N-Ready items during the hot summer months. Customers can enjoy this unique and delightful drink while participating in the Summer of HOT-N-READY Giveaways and Getaways, adding an extra burst of flavor to their celebrations.

"We are incredibly happy to bring back Pepsi Pineapple to our participating stores just in time for the summer celebrations. Its refreshing blend of tropical pineapple flavor with classic Pepsi is the perfect complement to our HOT-N-READY items, especially everyone's favorite: Crazy Puffs. As we continue to celebrate the 20th anniversary of our iconic HOT-N-READY products, we look forward to delighting our guests with not only delicious pizza but also fantastic prizes and unique experiences," said Greg Hamilton, Chief Marketing Officer at Little Caesars.

The excitement doesn't stop there! Entrants are also all eligible to win one of thousands of food prizes from Little Caesars. From free Crazy Bread® to Crazy Puffs™, Little Caesars is making sure this summer is one for the books.

For more information on Little Caesars Summer of HOT-N-READY Giveaways & Getaways and to stay updated on the latest giveaways and promotions, visit SummerSweeps.LittleCaesars.com and follow Little Caesars on social media. Don't miss out on the chance to spice up your summer with Little Caesars!

** NO PURCHASE NECESSARY. Void where prohibited. Open to legal residents of the 50 US and DC, who are 18 years of age or older and age of majority, as of date of entry. Begins 10:00 a.m. ET on 5/27/24 and ends 11:59 p.m. ET on 9/1/24. For complete Official Rules, eligibility and entry periods, including how to enter without a purchase, visit summersweeps.littlecaesars.com. Sponsor: Little Caesars Enterprises Inc. ©2024 LCE, Inc. CR0023736.

