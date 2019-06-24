Little Caesars® Stuffed Crust Pizza Back by Popular Demand

"Our customers love cheese, so naturally they love the ExtraMostBestest Stuffed Crust Pizza. It made total sense to bring it back," said Jeff Klein, Senior Vice President of Global Marketing at Little Caesars. "This is a real pizza powerhouse. Plus, at $9 it stays true to our brand's commitment to value."

Little Caesars cheesy creation starts with a round ExtraMostBestest pizza, topped with copious amounts of the chain's famous fresh, never-frozen mozzarella and Muenster blend and pepperoni slices, then stuffed with bubbly, gooey, mozzarella cheese. Little Caesars makes its dough fresh in stores daily and tops its pizzas with sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

Customers can get early access to the ExtraMostBestest Stuffed Crust Pizza using the Little Caesars app and website starting June 24. Customers can order ahead and pre-pay via the Little Caesars app or website, then conveniently collect the order using Pizza Portal® pickup (the Little Caesars heated, self-service mobile order pickup station).

On June 27, ExtraMostBestest Stuffed Crust Pizza will be available in stores all day, and ready when you walk in from 4-8 p.m., at participating Little Caesars locations in the United States.

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS® PIZZA

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the largest carryout-only pizza chain in the United States and the third largest pizza chain in the world, with stores in each of the 50 states and 24 countries and territories around the world.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past twelve years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2018 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

SOURCE Little Caesars Pizza