Little Caesars® to Hire Thousands of New Team Members Nationwide

DETROIT, Nov. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- To meet the demand for delicious, hot meals at unmatched value, Little Caesars company- and franchise-owned stores across the country are looking to fill thousands of jobs at various levels, including hourly crew members, assistant managers, managers and manager trainees. In addition, distribution centers are hiring warehouse team members and drivers with commercial driver's licenses (CDL).

"Right now, many people across the country are looking for part- and full-time work," said Dave Scrivano, Little Caesars CEO. "We want those people to know that Little Caesars welcomes them. We provide a positive and fast-paced work environment with plenty of growth opportunities."

Little Caesars stores offer flexible hours, competitive wages and occasions for career advancement. Many franchise owners and corporate employees began their careers as store crew members, using that experience to create what would be their lifelong vocation.

Hiring new team members will allow Little Caesars to meet the growing demand of consumers for affordable, quality meals with no-contact pick-up and delivery options.

Little Caesars stores have reinforced several cleanliness and sanitization measures for both employees and customers based on advice from federal, state and local health and safety officials. They include wearing masks and increasing the frequency of cleaning commonly touched surfaces, such as door handles, glass, countertops, phones and cash registers. Little Caesars also offers no-contact ordering options, including delivery and the revolutionary Pizza Portal® Pickup—the FIRST heated, self-service mobile order pick-up station in the quick service restaurant industry.

To apply for a position or to learn more, visit https://LittleCaesars.com/en-us/careers

ABOUT LITTLE CAESARS®

Headquartered in Detroit, Michigan, Little Caesars was founded by Mike and Marian Ilitch in 1959 as a single, family-owned restaurant. Today, Little Caesars is the third largest pizza chain in the world, with company and franchise-owned stores in each of the 50 U.S. states and 26 countries and territories.

Known for its HOT-N-READY® pizza and famed Crazy Bread®, Little Caesars has been named "Best Value in America" for the past 13 years (based on nationwide survey of national quick service restaurant customers conducted by Sandelman & Associates - 2007-2019 entitled "Highest Rated Chain – Value for the Money"). Little Caesars products are made with quality ingredients, like fresh, never frozen, mozzarella and Muenster cheese and sauce made from fresh-packed, vine-ripened California crushed tomatoes.

An exceptionally high growth company with 60 years of experience in the $145 billion worldwide pizza industry, Little Caesars is continually looking for franchisee candidates to join our team in markets around the world. In addition to providing the opportunity for entrepreneurial independence in a franchise system, Little Caesars offers strong brand awareness with one of the most recognized and appealing characters in the country, Little Caesar.

