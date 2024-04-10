Little Debbie® Birthday Cake Creme Pies: Celebrating Every Day!

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., April 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- McKee Foods unveils the latest addition to the Little Debbie lineup: Little Debbie® Birthday Cake Creme Pies. Every day feels like a party with these treats, as they bring together the fun of birthday cake and the classic Little Debbie cream-filled cookie.

Decorated with white icing and colorful candy confetti, each cookie visually evokes the spirit of a festive birthday bash. Inside, the classic creme filling is infused with birthday cake flavor, offering a delightful twist that's both reminiscent of cherished memories and excitingly fresh.

Little Debbie Birthday Cake Creme Pies

"Our newest creation is inspired by the joy of life's special moments," said Erica Cunningham, Little Debbie Product Manager at McKee Foods. "With the Birthday Cake Creme Pies, we wanted to continue to capture the essence of celebration, while offering consumers a sweet reminder that happiness can be found in the simplest moments."

Cunningham continued, "Birthday Cake Creme Pies are sure to speak to those who seek novel flavors from a brand they trust. Perfect for those who opt for a bit of a surprise and delight in their snacking choices, it's yet another step in our journey to innovate within our product line, while staying true to what our customers love about Little Debbie."

The new Birthday Cake Creme Pies will be available mid-April, inviting snack lovers of all ages to join in the celebration. Perfect for any occasion, these treats are poised to become a new favorite within the Little Debbie line of products.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.9 billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 7,000 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

