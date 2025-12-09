Little Debbie® Introduces New Twin-Wrapped Strawberry Shortcake Roll

A fresh, exciting way to enjoy a beloved classic

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- McKee Foods, maker of the iconic Little Debbie® brand, proudly introduces its new Strawberry Shortcake Roll, in a convenient, twin-wrapped format, created to offer convenience-store shoppers an easy, on-the-go way to enjoy one of the brand's most beloved snack cakes.

Little Debbie Single Serve Strawberry Shortcake for Convenience Stores

These sweet cake rolls are packed with strawberry flavored jelly and creme filling, making them the perfect snack for any time of day. Whether it's a quick bite on the go or a sweet treat after lunch, this twin-wrapped delight delivers the delicious taste consumers have loved for generations. Little Debbie Strawberry Shortcake Rolls have been a staple of the brand since 1966, and this launch brings renewed excitement to a long-standing favorite in a fun, portable format.

"Little Debbie fans have enjoyed our Strawberry Shortcake Rolls for decades," said Chuck Clevenger, associate brand manager at McKee Foods. "By introducing a single-serve version, we're making it easier than ever for consumers to enjoy this classic treat whenever and wherever they want — without compromising on the flavor and quality they expect from Little Debbie. It's the perfect option for on-the-go snacking occasions."

With bright, appealing packaging and a fresh approach to a timeless snack, the twin-wrapped Strawberry Shortcake Roll celebrates Little Debbie's tradition of bringing joy and delight to everyday moments.

Product Highlights

Twin-wrapped: two rolls per single-serve package

Yellow cake rolled with layers of creme and strawberry-flavored fruit filling

Based on a Little Debbie favorite enjoyed since 1966

Individually wrapped for freshness, convenience, and portability

Available soon at your favorite retail location

The Little Debbie Twin Wrapped Strawberry Shortcake Roll marks an exciting new chapter for the beloved Little Debbie lineup — honoring tradition while adding a fun new way for fans to enjoy a classic treat.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about two billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE McKee Foods