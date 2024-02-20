Little Debbie Introduces a Symphony of Springtime Delights

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Feb. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Debbie, the cherished brand celebrated for its irresistible treats, is excited to introduce two additions to its Spring lineup, joining an already impressive array of seasonal favorites. These new offerings are set to captivate taste buds and elevate the spirit of spring.

Little Debbie® Spring Mini Donuts: Embrace spring with our enchanting Spring Mini Donuts. These timeless classic cake donuts have been transformed into delightful miniature forms, perfect for any spring celebration. Each bite promises the comforting taste of our signature cake donuts, adorned with a light yellow icing that adds a touch of sweetness. Topped with whimsical pink and blue sugar crystals, these mini donuts bring the joy of spring wherever you go.

Little Debbie® Spring Mini Muffins – Lemon: Experience the perfect harmony of tangy and sweet with our Spring Mini Muffins in a refreshing lemon flavor. These perfectly baked, conveniently sized muffins capture the essence of the season in every bite. The bright citrus notes and invigorating aroma of lemon are expertly blended into our soft, spongy Mini Muffins, bringing a burst of spring to your taste buds. "Spring has Sprung" has never been more true than with these delightful treats.

These two new offerings will be available nationwide starting late March 2024, joining the vibrant family of Little Debbie Spring items, including Big Pack Spring Party Cakes, Blooming Spring Brownies, Butterfly Cakes, and Mother's Day cakes. Little Debbie continues to delight consumers with a range of treats that embody the joy and flavors of the season.

"At McKee Foods, we believe every bite should be a moment of enjoyment, and these new additions perfectly embody that philosophy" says Snigdha Sewlikar, Product Development manager.

Furthermore, Janice Cornett, Designer & Creative Services specialist, elaborates on the design philosophy for the seasonal packaging, stating, "Our goal was to capture the freshness and liveliness of spring. Incorporating vibrant colors, cheerful touches of sunshine, and flowers, we aimed to reflect the brightness associated with the season. These elements not only enhance the visual appeal but also make the product photography stand out, providing shoppers with an enticing preview of the product right in the grocery aisle."

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,100 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods, a family bakery with annual sales of about $1.6 billion, is a privately-held company based in Collegedale, Tenn. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs more than 6,700 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

