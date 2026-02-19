Little Debbie® Makes Every Day a Celebration with New Single-Serve Birthday Cake

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Feb. 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Debbie®, America's number one snack cake brand, is officially inviting everyone to blow out the candles — no guest list required. Today, the brand announced the launch of the Little Debbie Birthday Cake, a festive, grab-and-go single-serve treat designed to bring the joy of a party to any moment of the day.

Little Debbie Birthday Cake

While fans may be familiar with the brand's multi-pack options, this launch introduces a completely new way to snack. The Single-Serve Birthday Cake features a unique hexagonal shape, providing a distinct look and a substantial, satisfying size that sets it apart from previous offerings.

"We wanted to capture the pure, unbridled joy of a birthday party and make it accessible anytime, anywhere," said Chuck Clevenger, associate brand manager at McKee Foods. "By moving to this new single-serve hex shape, we're offering a premium, standalone treat that's perfect for those 'just because' celebrations."

A Party in Every Bite

The Little Debbie Single Serve Birthday Cake is crafted to deliver classic flavors in a bold new format:

Unique Hex Shape: A fresh, geometric design that offers a larger, more indulgent single-serving experience.

A fresh, geometric design that offers a larger, more indulgent single-serving experience. Festive Flair: A soft, moist cake loaded with vibrant, colorful inclusions throughout.

A soft, moist cake loaded with vibrant, colorful inclusions throughout. The Perfect Finish: Topped with smooth icing and a generous dusting of multi-colored sprinkles.

Topped with smooth icing and a generous dusting of multi-colored sprinkles. Grab-and-Go: Designed specifically for convenience, making it the ideal sweet surprise to brighten any day.

Now Arriving Nationwide

There is no need to wait for the party to start. The Little Debbie Birthday Cake is available now at select convenience stores and major retail locations across the country. Whether you're looking for a quick indulgence or a way to share a smile, the celebration is officially ready for pickup.

FOR MEDIA INQUIRIES, PLEASE CONTACT:

For Media Inquiries, Please Contact:

Corporate Information Contact

Mike Gloekler

Corporate Communications and PR manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 22440

Cell: (423) 364-4431

Email: [email protected]

Brand and Product Information Contact

Jennifer Cummins-Askew

Marketing Operations and Advertising manager

Office: (423) 238-7111, Ext. 24611

Email: [email protected]

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about two billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

SOURCE McKee Foods