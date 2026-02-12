Little Debbie® Introduces Boston Creme Pie -- A Portable Take on a Timeless Classic

Soft vanilla cookies, smooth Boston creme flavor and a rich chocolate coating come together in a craveable new treat

COLLEGEDALE, Tenn., Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Debbie®, a beloved brand known for turning classic desserts into everyday treats, is expanding its lineup with the launch of Little Debbie Boston Creme Pie, arriving at retailers nationwide this March.

Inspired by the traditional Boston creme pie, the new snack features soft vanilla cookies layered with smooth Boston creme flavor and wrapped in a thick, rich chocolate coating. The result is a perfectly balanced treat that delivers bakery-style indulgence in a convenient, portable format.

Little Debbie Boston Creme Pie

Designed for today's on-the-go lifestyles, Little Debbie Boston Creme Pie is ideal for lunchboxes, afternoon snacking or a sweet indulgence anytime. Each bite combines comforting flavors and textures, making it an instant favorite for fans of classic desserts and chocolate lovers alike.

"Boston creme pie has been a longtime favorite for generations," said Scott Brownlow, Little Debbie Brand manager. "We're excited to bring those familiar flavors to life in a fun, portable snack that fits seamlessly into everyday moments."

Early consumer feedback highlights the excitement around the new treat, with one fan sharing, "I love Boston creme pie and having it in a cookie is brilliant."

Little Debbie Boston Creme Pie will be available at participating retailers beginning in March. Availability may vary by location.

For more information about Little Debbie snacks and product launches, visit LittleDebbie.com or follow Little Debbie on social media.

ABOUT MCKEE FOODS CORPORATION

McKee Foods is a family bakery with annual sales of about two billion. The McKee Foods story began during the height of the Great Depression when founder O.D. McKee began selling 5-cent snack cakes from the back of his car. Soon after, he and his wife, Ruth, bought a small bakery on Main Street in Chattanooga, Tenn., using the family car as collateral. Today, the company employs approximately 6,400 people in Collegedale, Tenn.; Gentry, Ark.; Stuarts Draft, Va.; and Kingman, Ariz. It creates and produces Little Debbie® baked goods, Drake's® cakes, Sunbelt Bakery® snacks and Fieldstone® Bakery food products. Visit mckeefoods.com for more information.

ABOUT THE LITTLE DEBBIE BRAND

McKee Foods' Little Debbie brand is the No. 1 brand in the baked sweet goods category. American shoppers purchase more than 2,000 Little Debbie products per minute. Little Debbie snacks are made fresh and delivered from our bakeries to your communities on our own trucking fleet. Wholesale distributors, who are members of your communities, purchase these products from McKee Foods and sell them to local retailers, and ensure that the freshest products are available in your stores. In fact, you'll find our family promise of quality, freshness and taste on every package. Visit littledebbie.com for more information, or follow Little Debbie on Facebook and Instagram .

