Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool Named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 List of Fastest Growing Private Companies for 8th Time

SPRINGFIELD, Mo., Aug. 26, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inc. magazine revealed that Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool is No. 4266 on its annual Inc. 5000 list, the most prestigious ranking of the nation's fastest-growing private companies. This is Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool's 6th consecutive year to make the list and 8th in total.

In 1998 Rochette Dahler opened her home in Springfield, Missouri to local families in search of quality educational care and in 2002 the first official Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool® was established. Today Little Sunshine's Playhouse proudly serves thousands of families and provides quality childcare to children ages 6 weeks to 6 years throughout the U.S.

"We are honored to qualify for the Inc. 5000 list again," said Brett Roubal, CEO of Little Sunshine's. "This year's award is especially meaningful – it's an accomplishment to have a year of growth in a normal business environment, but to do it during a global crisis is a testament to the incredible work of our teachers, school leadership, and home office staff."

The annual Inc. 5000 list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment – its independent, small businesses. Companies such as Patagonia, Microsoft, Under Armour, and Zappos.com, and many other well-known names gained their first national exposure as honorees on the Inc. 5000.

"There continues to be a strong demand for high-quality childcare and early education programs nationwide," said Roubal. "We're meeting this critical need for our communities, and providing children exceptional curriculum designed to enrich their minds as we prepare them for their educational journeys."

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool operates 26 early learning centers located in places like Granite Bay, CA, Gilbert, AZ and Southlake and Austin, TX. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively ShineTM. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program. To learn more, visit littlesunshine.com.

