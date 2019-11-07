Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens New Preschool in Broomfield, CO
Nov 07, 2019, 10:00 ET
BROOMFIELD, Colo., Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool, a national premier early childhood education provider, is opening a preschool in Broomfield, CO on November 11.
This is Little Sunshine's third location in Colorado and 23rd preschool overall. They are an all-inclusive, private preschool offering several distinctive services to families and an engaging Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum to their students.
"A lot of people have poured their heart into this preschool and we are excited to open our doors and provide the highest quality of child care to families in this community," said Carolyn Fernandez, Program Director. "We are overwhelmed by the positive response we've received from families and look forward to watching each of our students learn, grow and develop in our program."
The hours and address of the new location:
3555 W 144th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80023. Open from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm.
For more information on the program or how to enroll, please call 888-858-8070.
About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool
Little Sunshine's Playhouse has 23 preschools nationwide, providing an elite standard for educational child care. They are dedicated to providing a safe, secure and nurturing environment to each of their students allowing them to grow socially and emotionally at their own pace. For more information about LSP visit https://www.littlesunshine.com.
SOURCE Little Sunshine’s Playhouse and Preschool
Share this article