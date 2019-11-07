Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens New Preschool in Broomfield, CO

"A lot of people have poured their heart into this preschool and we are excited to open our doors and provide the highest quality of child care to families in this community," said Carolyn Fernandez, Program Director. "We are overwhelmed by the positive response we've received from families and look forward to watching each of our students learn, grow and develop in our program."

The hours and address of the new location:

3555 W 144th Ave., Broomfield, CO 80023. Open from 6:00 am – 6:00 pm.

For more information on the program or how to enroll, please call 888-858-8070.

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Little Sunshine's Playhouse has 23 preschools nationwide, providing an elite standard for educational child care. They are dedicated to providing a safe, secure and nurturing environment to each of their students allowing them to grow socially and emotionally at their own pace. For more information about LSP visit https://www.littlesunshine.com.

