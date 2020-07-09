Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Opens New School in Austin, TX

"We're excited to continue to bring the acclaimed Reggio Emilia educational philosophy to even more young children in Austin," said Taylor O'Sullivan, Area Manager." "We're confident the Four Points community will embrace our school's emergent curriculum and programs as a wonderful way to prepare children ages 6 weeks through pre-k for their educational journeys."

The 10,000-square-foot preschool features an indoor treehouse, outdoor playgrounds with custom-built playhouses, water features, shade structures, and tricycle paths. To take a look inside a Little Sunshine's Playhouse, view their virtual tour.

"All of our team members and teachers have worked so hard to get the school opened and we're thrilled to be able to finally share this magical place with families in Austin," said Brett Roubal, President of Little Sunshine's Enterprises, Inc. "Opening each school is such a special time as we feel so grateful for the opportunity to serve additional families looking for high quality educational care."

The address and hours of the new location:

7710 N FM 620 Rd., Building 11, Austin, TX 78726. Open from 6:30 am – 6:30 pm.

For more information on the program or how to enroll, please call 512.981.9179 or email [email protected].

About Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool

Founded in 2002, Little Sunshine's Playhouse & Preschool operates 26 early learning centers located throughout the country including Granite Bay, CA and Gilbert, AZ. Little Sunshine's Playhouse offers a safe, secure & nurturing environment to children ages six weeks through pre-kindergarten through their Distinctive Services and proprietary, Reggio Emilia-inspired curriculum, Creatively Shine™. They maintain a reputation of unrivaled distinction in preschool and early childhood education making them a sought-after, premier private preschool program.

