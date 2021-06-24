Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool Teacher Releases Debut Children's Book

O'FALLON, Mo., June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool's Reading and Literacy teacher, Pam Damron releases her debut children's book, It's All About Calvin: The Lost Pup and will be hosting a book signing on Sunday, June 27th at Little Sunshine's Playhouse in O'Fallon, MO.

"The book was inspired by my dog Calvin. He is so funny, but very ornery," said Damron. "I want to use my stories about Calvin to teach children that no matter where life takes you in this big world, there are people that will always love you, that you are needed and wanted every day of your life. And that whatever you may do, even sometimes making bad choices, people have your back."

Pam has been with Little Sunshine's Playhouse and Preschool since November of 2019 but decided to take a leave of absence when the COVID-19 pandemic started.

"I've always dreamed of writing a book so when COVID happened and the world shut down, I felt it was the right time to write something sweet and simple to not only help me, but those around me," said Damron. "The second book is being illustrated right now, and I have 4 more written as well. This is so surreal and is a dream come true."

Her debut book is based on a true story about one beagle's journey as he gets lost from his human and other beagles from a pack in the middle of the summer in a hot and humid St. Louis suburb. The little thirteen inches blue tick beagle is rescued and taken to an animal shelter, where the workers name him Calvin and give him care and get him ready for adoption. Calvin's story is about perseverance and faith and how being loved by a family is all any of us really wants or needs.

The book signing will be held at Little Sunshine's Playhouse of O'Fallon:

4220 State Hwy K., O'Fallon, MO 63368

The book is available at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

