LITTLE WOODROW'S OPENS 24th LOCATION IN SPORTS CITY U.S.A.

New sports bar in Frisco, Texas' Stonebriar Centre to serve as 'official RoughRiders afterparty'

FRISCO, Texas, March 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Little Woodrow's, the beloved Texas sports bar known for cold beer, elevated bar food, always-on sports and good times, is bringing its neighborhood bar experience to Frisco, Texas, with the March 23 opening of its new Stonebriar Centre location at 8320 State Hwy. 121.

The new site marks the brand's 24th location and its second outpost in the Dallas-Fort Worth metroplex. With locations across Austin, Houston, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Beaumont and Midland, Texas, Little Woodrow's has become the go-to destination for sports watching, trivia nights, happy hours, elevated bar food, competitive social gaming and special events.

What does Little Woodrow's have for sports fans?

The new Frisco location will be a sports viewer's dream. Every seat in the house has a front-row view with an array of state-of-the-art TV viewing, including:

A 400-inch interior HD video wall

Two outdoor HD jumbotrons – one 287-inch jumbotron screen and one 200-inch jumbotron screen

31 85-inch interior TVs throughout the bar's expansive layout

Little Woodrow's Partnership with the Frisco Roughriders

In partnership with the Frisco RoughRiders Minor League Baseball team, the new Little Woodrow's will serve as the team's official after-party destination. The RoughRiders have long been a cornerstone of the North Texas community and helped turn Frisco into the sports destination it is today.

"Frisco is known as Sports City USA and is home to several professional sports organizations. Coming to Frisco just makes sense, aligning ourselves with that spirit while bringing our own brand of neighborhood hospitality to the city," said Woody's Brands CEO Ray Risley. "Little Woodrow's has always been about sports. In addition to watching games on the big screens, Little Woodrow's brings our own type of competitive fun to the table with backyard games, golf simulators and more for having good times, creating memories with friends and rooting on your team."

Turtle Racing at Little Woodrow's in Frisco

Beginning in May, Thursday-night Turtle Racing offers another highlight at the location. The signature Little Woodrow's tradition started as a quirky Thursday-night idea in the brand's Midtown Houston location nearly two decades ago. Today, racers with names like Turtle Swift, Shellvester Stallone, Timothée Shellamet, Slow Rogan, TORTilla, Dave Shellpell and James Franco provide nail-biting, shell-to-shell drama every Thursday night.

What Dining and Game Options are at Little Woodrow's in Frisco?

Little Woodrow's guests will also find a full lineup of social gaming and dining options, including:

Golf bay equipped with a variety of additional gaming options, plus a private karaoke room option

equipped with a variety of additional gaming options, plus a private karaoke room option Yard games , including cornhole, giant Connect Four, bucket pong and Jenga

, including cornhole, giant Connect Four, bucket pong and Jenga Full kitchen, with a tantalizing menu serving fan favorites like RC Ranch Wagyu Classic Smash Burger, TX Hot Loaded Waffle Fries, Woody's Shakedown and Chop-Chop Sandwich

with a tantalizing menu serving fan favorites like RC Ranch Wagyu Classic Smash Burger, TX Hot Loaded Waffle Fries, Woody's Shakedown and Chop-Chop Sandwich Full-service patio bar inside and outside

Little Woodrow's Loyalty Program

Recently, Little Woodrow's launched its first-ever gamified customer loyalty program, Woody's Wingman. Woody's Wingman is a reliable partner-in-fun who keeps members in the know and makes sure they never miss out on the action. Members earn points on each visit to unlock exclusive perks like VIP invites, specials, discounts, free merch and bartender-approved rewards. For more information about Woody's Wingman, go to littlewoodrows.com/loyalty.

About Woody's Brands

Founded in Houston in 1995, Woody's Brands operates a diverse portfolio of brands in the bar, food and social gaming space. With 45 total locations across Texas and Louisiana, including Little Woodrow's, Woody's Hideaway, Eddie's Tavern and others, the company offers an unmatched mix of casual dining options, full-service neighborhood bars, sports viewing experiences and a wide variety of competitive social games, including pool, golf simulators, darts, yard games and more. To learn more, visit www.woodysbrands.com.

About Little Woodrow's

Established in 1995, Little Woodrow's is a go-to destination for good times and cold beer, offering friendly service, a full bar, elevated bar food, always-on sports, backyard games and dog-friendly patios. Little Woodrow's has become a popular local gathering spot with locations in Houston, Austin, San Antonio, Fort Worth, Lubbock, Beaumont and Midland. For more information, visit littlewoodrows.com or follow on Instagram and Facebook, and sign up for the Woody's Wingman loyalty program at littlewoodrows.com/loyalty to unlock rewards, exclusive VIP invites, specials, discounts, limited-edition merchandise and more.

About Woody's Hideaway

Woody's Hideaway is a premier game-day headquarters with locations in Houston and Midland featuring darts, multiple pro-size Diamond 7 pool tables and Full Swing golf simulator bays for friendly competition. With big screen TVs throughout plus elevated bar food, signature cocktails and ice-cold beer, Woody's offers the ideal environment for watching sports, hosting events and reconnecting with friends. For more information, visit woodyshideaway.com.

Media Contact:

Ashley Lennington

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817-329-3257

SOURCE Woody's Brands