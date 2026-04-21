WOODY'S BRANDS PROMOTES RAY RISLEY TO CEO

Leadership evolution positions bar and eatertainment operator for next growth phase; founder Bob Wilson becomes chairman, board of directors

HOUSTON, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woody's Brands, a Texas-based hospitality group operating 44 bar brands and social gaming venues across Texas and Louisiana, has named Ray Risley its new chief executive officer.

Risley joined the company in December 2025 to serve under company founder Bob Wilson as president of Woody's Brands. With Risley's elevation to CEO, Wilson will transition to the role of chairman of the board of directors, where he will help guide the company's strategic vision and long-term growth initiatives.

Woody's Brands, operator of Little Woodrow's, Woody's Hideaway and Eddie's Tavern, is an emerging leader in the eatertainment segment, which combines full-service dining with interactive social gaming. The leadership announcement comes as Woody's Brands continues its expansion across Texas, with the openings of a new Woody's Hideaway location in Conroe, Texas, in January and its 24th Little Woodrow's in Frisco, Texas, at Stonebriar Centre on March 18.

"Ray's promotion to CEO is a natural evolution that reflects both his exceptional leadership and strategic direction of Woody's Brands," said Wilson. "He's proven he's the right person to take this company into its next chapter. As chairman, I'll be working alongside Ray to push our growth forward while protecting Woody's neighborhood authenticity."

Risley brings 30 years of hospitality industry experience to the CEO role, most recently serving as president and COO of TGI Fridays. He has also held executive leadership positions at Via 313 Pizzeria, Whiskey Cake, Ida Claire and Del Frisco's Double Eagle Steakhouse.

"Bob and the Woody's Team have built an incredible foundation over three decades, and what stands out to me is the focus they have put on our guests," said Risley. "Woody's Brands has carved out a distinctive position in the bar and eatertainment space by creating high hospitality, neighborhood-driven experiences where people can truly connect. Our focus now is on scaling that authenticity, while maintaining the community connections that make each location special."

About Woody's Brands

Founded in Houston in 1995, Woody's Brands operates a diverse portfolio of brands in the bar, food and social gaming space. With 44 total locations across Texas and Louisiana, including Little Woodrow's, Woody's Hideaway, Eddie's Tavern and others, the company offers an unmatched mix of casual dining options, full-service neighborhood bars, sports viewing experiences and a wide variety of competitive social games, including pool, golf simulators, darts, yard games and more. To learn more, visit www.woodysbrands.com.

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SOURCE Woody's Brands