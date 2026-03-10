WOODY'S BRANDS EXPANDS IN GREATER HOUSTON WITH NEW WOODY'S HIDEAWAY IN WEBSTER

Growing 'eatertainment' company to open December 2026 on Gulf Coast Freeway; features include 30-foot video wall, private golf bays and more

HOUSTON, March 10, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Woody's Brands, the Houston-born company behind some of Texas's most beloved neighborhood sports bars and entertainment venues that include Little Woodrow's, is bringing its Woody's Hideaway concept to Webster, Texas, in late 2026.

The new suburban Houston location at 20801 Gulf Freeway will span 12,500 square feet of interior space plus a 700-square-foot patio, making it one of the brand's largest and most entertainment-packed venues to date.

It is designed to be the ultimate game day headquarters and social destination, with a show-stopping audio-visual setup featuring two 200-inch screens joined together to form a single 30-foot-wide video wall, supported by additional 100-inch TVs throughout the space to ensure every seat in the house has a front-row view.

Guests will also find a full lineup of entertainment options, including:

Multiple golf bays equipped with a variety of additional gaming options

equipped with a variety of additional gaming options Karaoke rooms for private group fun

for private group fun Pool tables for competitive and casual play

for competitive and casual play Dartboards, both steel tip and interactive

both steel tip and interactive Ping-pong and yard games

Full kitchen serving fan favorites like the Smash Burger, Woody's Fresh Cut Fries and crispy Philly Eggrolls, alongside a full bar offering signature cocktails, wine and ice-cold beer

It will mark the third opening in the Houston area for Woody's Hideaway concept, with other locations in Houston's Energy Corridor and its recently opened location in Conroe, Texas.

"We've loved being part of the Webster community through our Little Woodrow's location, and it is the perfect place for us to continue growing with Woody's Hideaway. With so much entertainment growth happening in Webster, we know the community has a real appetite for differentiated experiences," said Bob Wilson, CEO of Woody's Brands. "At Woody's Brands, our focus is on creating more than just sports bars. We build neighborhood gathering places where friends connect, new memories are made, and people come together over cold beer, good times and great games."

Guests can make the most of every visit by joining the Hideaway Social Club, offering members-only discounts, limited-edition gear, special event access and other VIP perks. Learn more at woodyshideaway.com/hideaway-social-club.

About Woody's Hideaway

Woody's Hideaway is a premier game day headquarters with locations in Houston and Midland featuring darts, multiple pro-size Diamond 7 pool tables and Full Swing golf simulator bays for friendly competition. With big-screen TVs throughout plus elevated bar food, signature cocktails and ice-cold beer, Woody's offers the ideal environment for watching sports, hosting events and reconnecting with friends. For more information, visit woodyshideaway.com.

