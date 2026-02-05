LivAway Suites® Announces Groundbreaking of First Virginia Hotel in Hopewell

HOPEWELL, Va., Feb. 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites, the rapidly expanding extended-stay hotel brand delivering contemporary, affordable accommodations powered by smart technology, has officially broken ground on a new location in Hopewell, Virginia. Situated just south of Richmond, the property marks LivAway Suites' first entry into the commonwealth and a significant milestone in the brand's East Coast expansion.

The Hopewell location will serve a diverse mix of extended-stay travelers, offering the security, convenience, and modern amenities that define the LivAway Suites experience. The site's proximity to Fort Gregg-Adams, where more than 70,000 military personnel train annually, positions the hotel as an ideal lodging option for service members and their families. In addition, the property is located within a four-mile drive of TriCities Hospital, providing a convenient solution for traveling healthcare professionals, and near Virginia State University, offering visiting families and staff comfortable, affordable accommodations close to campus.

"We're excited to bring LivAway Suites to Hopewell and to expand our footprint into Virginia for the first time," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer at LivAway Suites. "This location places us at the intersection of military, medical, and academic demand, allowing us to deliver the comforts of home to guests who need reliable, extended-stay accommodations."

The Hopewell development reinforces LivAway Suites' commitment to thoughtful growth in high-demand markets nationwide, while continuing to set a new standard in the extended-stay segment through innovative design and technology-driven operations.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is a purpose-built, affordable extended-stay hotel brand headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. Positioned in the "upper-economy" segment, LivAway Suites offers guests essential amenities and a contemporary design focused on simplicity, comfort, and value. The brand's vertically integrated platform—spanning development, operations, and technology—enables efficient execution and consistent investor returns. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

