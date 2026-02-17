LivAway Suites® Opens First Texas Location in San Marcos, Marking Launch of Statewide Expansion

SAN MARCOS, Texas, Feb. 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites®, one of the nation's fastest growing extended stay hotel brands, today announced the opening of its San Marcos, Texas location, the company's first hotel in the state and the first of many planned across Texas.

Ideally positioned between Austin and San Antonio, LivAway Suites – San Marcos offers guests convenient access to two major metropolitan areas while capturing the charm and livability of one of Central Texas' most vibrant communities. Guests will have the opportunity to explore scenic rivers, a thriving local dining and brewery scene, and the energy of Texas State University. Whether traveling for work assignments, relocation, academic needs, or project-based stays, LivAway Suites delivers a flexible and affordable living solution designed for longer term guests.

LivAway Suites' residentially inspired accommodations are designed with extended stay guests in mind. From in-room kitchens with full size appliances, to a modern fitness center and smart laundry facilities, LivAway Suites ensures guests never have to compromise comfort or convenience to enjoy an affordable extended stay. Guests also benefit from LivAway Suites' long-term stay rate advantages, advance booking discounts, and SavAway™ members-only benefits.

"This opening in San Marcos represents an exciting milestone as we enter the Texas market," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "Similar to our recent growth throughout the state of Arizona, San Marcos is just the beginning of our expansion across the Lone Star State. We look forward to bringing LivAway Suites' modern, purpose-built extended stay experience to communities throughout Texas."

The San Marcos opening reinforces LivAway Suites' accelerated national growth strategy and the company's commitment to serving guests seeking dependable longer-term accommodations that combine quality, convenience and affordability.

Want to book a stay at LivAway Suites' San Marcos location? Visit

https://www.livawaysuites.com/locations/tx/austin/san-marcos.

About LivAway Suites

LivAway Suites is a purpose-built affordable extended stay hotel brand headquartered in Lehi, Utah. The brand combines modern, residentially inspired design with a relentless focus on cleanliness, operational consistency, and guest service. Each property features thoughtfully designed suites with full kitchens, technology-enhanced living spaces, and amenities intentionally built for how extended stay guests live today. LivAway Suites is expanding nationally in high-demand markets through a vertically integrated development and operating platform supported by disciplined site selection. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

