LivAway Suites Expands Into the Lone Star State

SALT LAKE CITY, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites and West77 Partners, collaborators in reshaping economy extended-stay across the country, announced the groundbreaking of its inaugural Texas location in San Marcos. This development marks a significant milestone in LivAway Suites' rapid national expansion plan and strengthens its foothold in key markets across the southern United States. The San Marcos LivAway Suites hotel will be located at 1550 River Road, San Marcos, TX 78666, in close proximity to attractions across the city.

"Bringing our business to the Lone Star State is a great accomplishment for us and West77 Partners," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating officer of LivAway Suites. "With locations in Utah, Montana, Tennessee, Washington, and beyond, this expansion into Texas is a pivotal step in our growth as we continue to broaden our reach and deliver exceptional extended-stay experiences nationwide."

The new location in San Marcos is perfectly situated to serve the needs of travelers, business professionals, and families. Located in the heart of a thriving city, the new hotel offers unparalleled access to major corporate facilities, such as the Amazon Fulfillment Center with 5,000 employees, the H-E-B Distribution Center, and CFAN, a leading aerospace manufacturer. LivAway Suites is also a perfect stay for Texas State University visitors, home to over 40,000 students. The hotel is near the 178-bed Central Texas Medical Center and 387-bed Christus Santa Rosa, making it an ideal choice for medical professionals and families visiting loved ones.

"Expanding into Texas opens doors for us to continue our growth throughout the south and other regions of the United States," said Dan Barrett, President of West77 Partners. "Innovation is at the core of what we do. We are proud to bring a product to Texas that is candidly unrivaled in its fit and finish and guest offering. Texas expects the best, and LivAway Suites offers just that."

LivAway Suites has proven significant growth and expansion in 2024 alone and plans to break ground on three more sites in Phoenix before the end of the year. With high anticipation, the economy extended-stay brand expects to start construction on 17 more locations in 2025, with expectations of reaching 50 locations open or under construction by late 2026. West77 Partners and LivAway Suites' shared vision underscores their sustained investment towards nationwide coverage aligning adaptive hospitality experiences alongside evolving community needs.

Located in Salt Lake City, Utah, LivAway Suites is an innovative extended-stay hotel brand designed to provide guests with essential comforts at an affordable price. The company aims to transform traditional franchise models through transparent pricing structures and superior return on investment strategies tailored to developers. For further details or booking inquiries, please visit www.livawaysuites.com .

