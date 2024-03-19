LIVAWAY SUITES® LAUNCHES ONLINE RESERVATIONS VIA NEW WEBSITE

The extended-stay hospitality brand is now accepting reservations for upcoming NEW openings in Utah and Tennessee

SALT LAKE CITY, March 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites ®, the fast-growing, economy extended stay hotel that feels more like home, announces the launch of its new website and is now accepting reservations for its first two hotel openings in West Jordan, Utah, and Smyrna, TN (Nashville MSA).

In 2023, LivAway Suites broke ground on multiple sites around the country and established partnerships with property management system (PMS) platform HotelKey and renowned website developer and digital marketing agency Altos. Both groups provide the foundation for LivAway Suites' tech stack, reinforcing its seamless, tech-forward, and guest-first mission in the extended-stay industry.

"We knew from the beginning that working with HotelKey and Altos would be pivotal in the growth and development of LivAway Suites," said Kevin Dailey, COO of LivAway Suites. "It's been an incredible journey from developing the name and concept for LivAway Suites back in 2021 to our first groundbreaking in 2023 and now launching our brand new reservation-ready website-( www.LivAwaySuites.com ) in anticipation of our first opening just a few months from now."

Altos, the lead designer and creative powerhouse behind LivAway Suites' new website worked closely with senior leadership to ensure the new website was befitting of the brand's mission and purpose. "LivAway Suites is all about breaking the mold of what is considered the standard economy extended stay hotel. Replacing old and stale with vibrant, new space that elevates the extended stay experience," said Kathy Sevigny, CEO of Altos. "Our challenge was to develop a website offering a streamlined user experience that reflects LivAway's confidence as a disruptor in the extended stay hospitality industry, and I believe we have done just that."

According to Dailey, HotelKey was also pivotal in successfully integrating LivAway's PMS with the website, call center, and the other elements of technology offered to guests to enhance their overall experience.

The West Jordan, UT, and Smyrna, TN locations are set to open this summer and will offer an enhanced extended-stay experience for travelers in need of a comfortable yet affordable home away from home.

To make reservations, call 1-844-LIV-AWAY or visit www.livawaysuites.com .

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

Based in Salt Lake City, UT, LivAway Suites is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests everything they need and nothing they don't™, with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of for developers, by developers™, LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved ROI. For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com .

SOURCE LivAway Suites