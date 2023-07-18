LIVAWAY SUITES™ NAMES HOTELKEY AS STRATEGIC TECHNOLOGY STACK PARTNER NATIONWIDE

News provided by

LivAway Suites

18 Jul, 2023, 09:35 ET

SALT LAKE CITY, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites, the economy-extended stay hotel brand built for "developers, by developers™," has partnered with renowned hospitality management platform, HotelKey, to streamline and enhance technology-driven processes for operations and guest experience. 

HotelKey, which offers next-generation hospitality platforms, will power LivAway Suites' strategic technology stack for its hotels across the country.  HotelKey's cloud-based platform provides a fully integrated suite of hospitality products that optimize hotel performance while streamlining the overall guest experience.  With HotelKey's agile software solutions, LivAway Suites can efficiently handle guest check-ins and check-outs, manage room availability and rates, and process reservations from multiple channels, all of which will be tracked with dashboard analytics enabling better decision making by its hotel owners.

"Our partnership with HotelKey reinforces our tech-forward and innovative approach to hospitality and the extended-stay category," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "We chose HotelKey because they are highly adaptive, brilliant programmers who have carved out a unique niche in the extended-stay arena. HotelKey's efficient and flexible technology will allow us to maintain our lean operating model while elevating LivAway's guest experience versus the competition."

"HotelKey is thrilled to announce our partnership with LivAway Suites," said Aditya Thyagarajan, Co-Founder & President of HotelKey. "LivAway Suites' commitment to being a leader in incorporating technology into its guest experience makes them an ideal partner for HotelKey.  Not only do we share the same values in innovation, but we see the vision of LivAway Suites and their bright future in the extended stay segment. Together, we will work to break the mold of what 'extended stay' can be."

"LivAway Suites is committed to bringing economy/midscale extended stay into the 21st Century," said Dailey.  Our partnership with HotelKey helps us fulfill that promise."

Since its launch in early 2023, LivAway Suites has broken ground on metro area locations of Tennessee, Washington, and Utah with over 25 other locations in various phases of development across the United States.

To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com 

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES
LivAway Suites, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a new economy extended stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away.  The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests "everything they need and nothing they don't™" with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate.  Built on a foundation of "for developers, by developers™," LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. 

For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

ABOUT HOTELKEY
HotelKey was founded in 2015 and today counts five large enterprise chains among its clients, including Hilton, G6 Hospitality, Extended Stay America & Red Roof Inn. HotelKey's client portfolio includes roughly 400,000 rooms live and over 12,000 hotels under contract, including more than 500 independent hotels, mainly in the U.S. In addition to its industry-leading PMS solution, HotelKey also offers an enterprise-grade central reservations system and point-of-sale system, along with a host of other products and services specifically designed for the hospitality industry. For more information visit hotelkeyapp.com, and connect with HotelKey on LinkedIn, Instagram, Facebook and Twitter

SOURCE LivAway Suites

Also from this source

LivAway Suites Continues to Expand Across the Country

Brand to Watch: LivAway Suites Breaks Ground in Nashville Area, Igniting Growth Efforts

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.