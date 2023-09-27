LIVAWAY SUITES® TAPS CLOUD5 COMMUNICATIONS AS STRATEGIC COMMUNICATIONS PARTNER

SALT LAKE CITY, Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- LivAway Suites®, the economy-extended stay hotel brand built "for developers, by developers®," has partnered with renowned hospitality customer support brand, Cloud5 Communications, a leading provider of communications and technology solutions for more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities across the Americas, to provide general reservations and guest relations support for its growing number of properties.

Supported by 1000+ of the industry's most experienced and tenured agents and staff, Cloud5 Communications helps organizations meet revenue and reputation targets through a full range of Contact Center services, including general reservations, guest relations, group support, loyalty programs, and reputation management. The company is an expert in brand immersion training for its agents, so they can speak in the voice of their clients and provide enhanced support for businesses that have built their brand on the promise of exceptional service. LivAway Suites will work with Cloud5 to assist with guest experiences through voice reservations and guest relations.

"Our partnership with Cloud5 reinforces our tech-forward and guest-first mission in the hospitality and the extended-stay industry," said Kevin Dailey, Chief Operating Officer of LivAway Suites. "Cloud5's guest servicing features align with our values for the guest experience, and we're looking forward to the future of our collaboration."

"Our deep focus on the guest experience and the processes we have put in place to deliver high value, high-quality service across each and every customer interaction makes us an ideal partner to support LivAway Suites," said Jason Reid, Senior Vice President and General Manager of the Cloud5 Contact Center. "Our proven Contact Center communication services and expertise in the hospitality industry will enable LivAway Suites to efficiently manage guest inquiries, reservations, and internal communication, leading to a seamless guest service experience." 

Since the launch of the brand in early 2023, LivAway Suites has broken ground on the metro area locations of Tennessee, Washington, Utah, and Montana, with over 25 other locations in various stages of development across the country. To learn more about LivAway Suites, visit www.livawaysuites.com 

ABOUT LIVAWAY SUITES

LivAway Suites, based in Salt Lake City, Utah, is a new economy extended-stay hotel brand with a developer-centric business model and hotel design that helps our guests feel more at home while away. The brand is built on understanding the importance of offering guests "everything they need and nothing they don't®" with straightforward services and pragmatic amenities that offer livability and comfort at an affordable rate. Built on a foundation of "for developers, by developers," LivAway Suites is poised to disrupt the traditional hotel franchise model through transparent pricing and an improved return on investment. 

For more information, visit www.livawaysuites.com.

ABOUT CLOUD5 COMMUNICATIONS

Cloud5 is the leading communications technology and services provider to customer- centric brands across the Americas. The company's fast, reliable Internet solutions and flexible voice systems enhance the guest experience and resident satisfaction at more than 5,000 hotels, MDUs, and commercial facilities. Cloud5's award-winning Contact Center combines innovation with skilled, highly tenured agents to deliver sales and service that add value across any channel. The company's Managed Services Division helps properties manage, support and deliver on IT initiatives through its 24/7 service desk, 3rd party vendor management, IT and infrastructure system management and project management. For more information, visit www.cloud5.com.

