Live Love Spa Unveils 9th Annual National Wellness Month Movement

An invitation for individuals, businesses, and communities to choose one action that supports well-being and share it.

TUSTIN, Calif., July 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- August is National Wellness Month. Live Love Spa invites people everywhere to join the nationwide movement built on one simple idea: wellness lasts longer when it's your choice.

Founded by Live Love Spa in 2018, National Wellness Month encourages people to choose one meaningful habit that supports their mental, physical, or emotional well-being. Rather than striving for perfection, the movement celebrates small, intentional choices that create lasting change.

A 2024 meta-analysis published in the journal Healthcare found that self-selected wellness habits build motivation and long-term consistency more effectively than habits imposed by a doctor, employer, or trend. As stress and burnout continue to impact millions, the findings reinforce that lasting wellness begins with personal choice.

At the heart of the movement is the "I Choose Wellness" pledge, inviting individuals to commit to one wellness habit this August and share it using #NationalWellnessMonth and #IChooseWellness, inspiring others to make a choice of their own.

"Wellness sticks when it's your choice," said Lisa Michaelis, Founder and CEO of Live Love Spa. "That's the idea behind our monthlong initiative: daily acts of self-care can lead to a lifetime of wellness."

Across the country, spas, hotels, wellness brands, employers, and health organizations are bringing the movement to life through experiences including:

The Ritz-Carlton Spa at Grande Lakes Orlando is offering a three-day A Drama Free Life retreat featuring spa services, astrology workshops, kayaking, pickleball, and a Six Powers Within presentation by renowned speaker Eric Stephenson.

is offering a three-day retreat featuring spa services, astrology workshops, kayaking, pickleball, and a Six Powers Within presentation by renowned speaker Eric Stephenson. Noble House is hosting a two-night Wellness Weekend at Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa with spa rituals, hikes, horseback riding, live music, and guest speakers.

is hosting a two-night Wellness Weekend at Gateway Canyons Resort & Spa with spa rituals, hikes, horseback riding, live music, and guest speakers. The Springs Resort in Pagosa Springs and Murrieta Hot Springs Resort are partnering with CauseMedic to offer CBD-enhanced, recovery-focused spa rituals.

This August, choose one act of self-care. Share it. Inspire someone else.

Join the movement at NationalWellnessMonth.com, download the pledge and share.

About National Wellness Month

National Wellness Month celebrates self-care and the people who make it possible. This August, join us in building the future of wellness.

About Live Love Spa

Live Love Spa is the wellness industry's connected curator. For more than 15 years, they've done the deep work of vetting the products, elevating the professionals, and building the rooms where brand builders and spa leaders find each other. With 20+ curated trade events each year, Live Love Spa creates the connections that move the industry forward. In 2018, they founded National Wellness Month, a movement celebrating self-care and the people who make it possible.

SOURCE Live Love Spa