Live Nation Entertainment Announces Its Participation In Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference

LOS ANGELES, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE : LYV ), the world's leading live entertainment company, announced today that management will be presenting at the Goldman Sachs Communacopia Conference, on Thursday, September 13, 2017 at 12:25 p.m. ET (9:25 a.m. PT). During the presentation, management may make observations regarding the company's long-term strategic direction, financial performance, and outlook.

A live audio webcast of the conference presentation, as well as any accompanying written materials, will be available on the "Events & Webcasts" section of the company's website at www.investors.livenationentertainment.com along with a replay of the webcast following the event.

