Live Nation Entertainment To Participate In J.P. Morgan's Global Technology, Media And Communications Conference & Bernstein's Strategic Decisions Conference 2021

LOS ANGELES, May 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that management will participate in fireside chats at J.P. Morgan's 49th Annual Global Technology, Media and Communications Conference on Wednesday, May 26th, 2021 at 10:25 a.m. P.T. and Bernstein's 37th Annual Strategic Decisions Conference on Thursday, June 3rd, 2021 at 10:30 a.m. P.T.

A live webcast of both sessions will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com .

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com .

SOURCE Live Nation Entertainment

Related Links

https://www.livenationentertainment.com

