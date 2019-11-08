Live Nation Entertainment To Present At Liberty Investor Meeting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Liberty's Investor Meeting at approximately 10:15 a.m. ET (7:15 a.m. PT) on Thursday, November 21, 2019 in New York City, NY. During the presentation, Mr. Rapino may discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com .

About Live Nation Entertainment

Live Nation Entertainment (NYSE: LYV) is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. For additional information, visit www.livenationentertainment.com.

Live Nation Investor Contact: Live Nation Media Contact: Jackie Beato Carrie Davis (310) 867-7143 (310) 975-6941 IR@livenation.com Media@livenation.com

