Live Nation Entertainment To Present At Liberty Investor Meeting

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 5, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (NYSE: LYV), the world's leading live entertainment company, today announced that Michael Rapino, Live Nation Entertainment's President and Chief Executive Officer, will be presenting at Liberty's Investor Meeting at approximately 8:45 a.m. PT on Thursday, November 19, 2020. During the presentation, Mr. Rapino may discuss the company's financial performance, operational outlook, and other forward-looking matters.

A live webcast of the presentation will be accessible from the "News / Events" section of the company's website at investors.livenationentertainment.com .

