Live Nation Teams Up With Liquid Death Mountain Water To Bring Fans More Sustainable Water Options At Concerts And Festivals

As part of Live Nation's Green Nation sustainability charter launched in 2019, the company is aiming to phase out the sale of single-use plastics at all owned and operated venues and events. This partnership with Liquid Death further solidifies Live Nation's commitment and takes a critical step towards realizing that goal.

In a typical year, Live Nation welcomes around 100 million fans to events around the world, and now the still and sparkling mountain water will be front and center as the exclusive water across 120+ Live Nation owned and operated venues and festivals across the U.S.



"We've always run Liquid Death like it's a band, so getting to partner with Live Nation is a huge milestone and honor for us," said Mike Cessario, co-founder & CEO of Liquid Death. "Music has been a huge part of our DNA since the beginning. We can't wait to get back to live shows, support our favorite artists, and help kill plastic water bottles at concerts."

"We're all ready to be back at live events, and as we return we want to continue taking steps to be more sustainable," said Michael Rapino, President and CEO, Live Nation Entertainment. "We've found the perfect partner in Liquid Death – whose passion for music and protecting the planet will feed seamlessly into Live Nation's future plans and events."

Liquid Death specifically chose aluminum cans because they are infinitely recyclable, unlike plastic. Of all the aluminum produced since 1888, over 75% of it is still in current use, whereas less than 10% of the world's plastic has been recycled. If plastic production isn't curbed, plastic pollution will outweigh fish pound for pound by 2050.

In a recent study commissioned by Live Nation, live music fans expressed how sustainability is one of the top causes they care most about and are looking to brands to play a bigger role in the live music environment to help protect the planet. Some of the insights surfaced showed that:

The number one issue live music goers are concerned with is the environment, specifically plastic pollution

86% of live music goers have reduced their usage of single-use paper and plastic products

84% of live music goers state that ending the sale of single use products at live music events is an urgent priority

Live Nation will also become an equity partner in Liquid Death who recently closed their Series C funding round with additional participation from Wiz Khalifa, Machine Gun Kelly, Steve Aoki, Tony Hawk, Kelly Campbell, and Michael Dubin among others.

Further emphasizing their commitment to Liquid Death's mission, Live Nation will also be supporting Liquid Death brand sales and growth through marketing initiatives. Liquid Death will be integrated across concession service points, on-screen media commercials, and signage throughout venues and to be determined festivals.

Liquid Death makes water 50 times more fun. As one of the fastest growing non-alc beverage brands of all time, Liquid Death is the first bold, hilarious beverage focused on health and sustainability. We take the healthiest thing you can drink (water) and package it into infinitely recyclable tallboy cans that can actually compete with the fun marketing of unhealthy brands across energy drinks, beer, and junk food. Liquid Death also donates 10% of the profits from every can sold to nonprofits who are helping to kill plastic pollution and bring clean drinking water to those in need. For more information, please visit liquiddeath.com and follow the brand on Instagram for updates.

Live Nation Entertainment is the world's leading live entertainment company comprised of global market leaders: Ticketmaster, Live Nation Concerts and Live Nation Media & Sponsorship. Additional information about the company can be found at: www.livenationentertainment.com

