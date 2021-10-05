Live Summit Explores the Leadership Skill That Unlocks All Others - Unleashing Individuality

RANCHO SANTA MARGARITA, Calif., Oct. 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through pandemic and social unrest, we've heard wide-ranging predictions about the future and dozens of challenges we're supposed to tackle in corporate, healthcare and higher education. Where to start?

"Whatever you're trying to accomplish, you need people at their fullest capacities connecting with and elevating each other as they contribute to a shared mission, individually and collectively," said Glenn Llopis, president of GLLG and founder of the Leadership in the Age of Personalization movement. "That's why unleashing individuality is the leadership skill that unlocks all others."

Presented by GLLG, the 2021 Leadership in the Age of Personalization Summit brings together not just leaders and decision-makers, but also employees, patients and students. Over 30 speakers will share how they're working to free people from outdated standards so they can:

Lead or advance within hybrid remote teams Fulfill promises of diversity and inclusion Elevate their commitment to health and well-being

All three share the same major obstacle: suppressed individuality.

Summit sponsors include cancer and diabetes research and treatment organization City of Hope as premier sponsor; and Banfield Pet Hospital, Target, Starbucks and Clemson University as supporting sponsors.

"We are very intentional in creating the best possible environment for our people to do great work, feel welcomed and engaged," said Kety Duron, City of Hope CHRO. "In this rapidly changing talent market, it is crucial to recognize that diversity of background, perspectives and approach is an asset for every organization, especially at City of Hope, where we provide specialized cancer care."

"I'm grateful for the opportunity to come together with a broad group of individuals to collectively consider how we can unleash the individuality of associates at every level. This is one of the most significant challenges and opportunities organizations face today," said Mony Iyer, chief operating officer of Banfield Pet Hospital.

The summit is just like the workplace of the future: hybrid. Hosted by LightSpeedVT, some speakers and attendees will be on location in Las Vegas, while others join via live stream.

All registrants will receive an introductory training course to GLLG's Leadership in the Age of Personalization and access to exclusive content from previous summits.

Learn more about the summit at https://2021summit.ageofpersonalization.com/

SOURCE GLLG

Related Links

https://www.glennllopis.com/

