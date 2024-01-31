'LIVE WITH KELLY AND MARK' HEATS UP LAS VEGAS THIS WINTER

Fontainebleau Las Vegas To Host The No. 1 Entertainment Talk Show In February

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 31, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Kelly Ripa, Mark Consuelos and the "Live" family are packing their bags and flying west to Fontainebleau Las Vegas, bringing the Strip's iconic neon lights and everything the city has to offer to millions of viewers across the country.

"Live" the no. 1 entertainment talk show on television, will light up the stage at the state-of-the-art BleauLive Theater inside the all-new luxury resort and casino Fontainebleau Las Vegas. During their star-studded stay, Kelly and Mark will be joined each morning by celebrities, musicians and more in front of thousands of fans.

Viewers who would like to join the fun on Feb. 26 and Feb. 27 can visit, Fontainebleaulv.me/kellyandmark for a Fontainebleau Las Vegas hotel room package, which includes a special room rate and two complimentary tickets to the show. Fans can also get free tickets by visiting LiveWithKellyAndMark.com/Vegas.

A luxury destination unlike any other on the Strip, Fontainebleau Las Vegas spans 25 acres and boasts 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, a world-class dining collection, and more than 550,000 square feet of meeting and convention space. BleauLive Theater has already played host to superstar entertainers Post Malone and Justin Timberlake, among others.

With the opening of The Fontainebleau, Las Vegas now offers more than 156,000 hotel rooms, the most of any U.S. city. Additionally, the destination has a combined 600,000 seats throughout theatrical venues, stadiums, and arenas, truly making Las Vegas the Sports and Entertainment Capital of the World.

The recent addition of global marquee sporting events like the Formula 1 Las Vegas Grand Prix, the first NBA In-Season Tournament and the Big Game have allowed Las Vegas to add to the existing portfolio of world-class dining and superstar residencies, all of which continue to expand and diversify the visitor experience.

About "Live with Kelly and Mark"

"Live with Kelly and Mark" is distributed in national syndication by Disney Entertainment. The show is produced by WABC-TV in New York and executive produced by Michael Gelman and Kelly Ripa. Visit "Live" on the web ( LivewithKellyandMark.com ), Facebook , Instagram and TikTok (@LiveKellyandMark).

About Fontainebleau Las Vegas

Fontainebleau Las Vegas is a 67-story, vertically integrated luxury resort. Rooted in the 70-year history of the iconic Fontainebleau brand, Fontainebleau Las Vegas brings a legacy of timeless elegance and unparalleled service to the Strip. The resort's thoughtful design allows guests to move effortlessly among 3,644 luxury hotel rooms and suites, 550,000 square feet of customizable meeting and convention space, more than 150,000 square feet of gaming space, a collection of world-class restaurants and shops, exquisite pools, vibrant nightlife, and vitality-enhancing spa and wellness offerings. Located at 2777 S. Las Vegas Blvd., adjacent to the acclaimed Las Vegas Convention Center expansion, Fontainebleau Las Vegas is created by Fontainebleau Development in partnership with Koch Real Estate Investments.

About The LVCVA

The Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority (LVCVA) is charged with marketing Southern Nevada as a tourism, sports and entertainment, and convention destination worldwide. It also operates the 4.6 million square-foot Las Vegas Convention Center (LVCC). With more than 156,000 hotel rooms and 15 million square feet of meeting and exhibit space in Las Vegas alone, more than any other U.S. destination, the LVCVA's mission centers on attracting leisure and business visitors to the area. The LVCVA also owns the Vegas Loop at Las Vegas Convention Center, designed and operated by The Boring Company, and the Las Vegas Monorail, an elevated 3.9-mile system with seven stops throughout the resort corridor.

SOURCE Fontainebleau Las Vegas